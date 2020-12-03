Will Arsenal improve at the Emirates with fans allowed back in?

So tonight’s game against Rapid Vienna will be the first English fixture with fans allowed back in the stadium, albeit we are only allowed 2000 Arsenal Gold and Premium Members into this game, and they are the first select few who made their Initial Payment and registered for the ballot in September.

I know we should win tonight’s game anyway after beating them 2-1 in Austria, but the fact that Arsenal have lost their last three League games at home (after being unbeaten in the whole of 2020) may show that we could do with a little bit of home support.

Our complete record at the Emirates during the lockdown crisis with an empty stadium has been – Played 11 Won 7 Drawn 1 Lost 3 (The last 3 ironically)…..

So do you think that it will be good for the team to have some fans back? One thing for sure is they are all going to be hardcore Gooners, as the only members that have applied, or can still apply, are Gold and Premium members that have opted in to be part of the ballot process.

The deadline for applications is tomorrow (Dec 4th) at 12 noon, so you will have to act fast if you are not already registered. For more info go to the official Arsenal website.

Gold members will be allocated seats in the lower tier and Premium members will be allocated seats in Club Level.

Personally I think it will give us a much better atmosphere with some real fans instead of piped cheering, and if everyone adheres to the rules, hopefully we will soon be allowed to have even more (socially distanced) fans in the ground….