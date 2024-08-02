Will Arsenal let Tottenham beat us to signing our “secret winger” Pedro Neto?

Will Arsenal simply allow Tottenham to beat them to the Pedro Neto deal? That’s the question most Arsenal fans will be asking themselves after learning the latest about the Wolves midfielder.

For some Gooners, Neto is the ideal Bukayo Saka backup; the technically gifted Wolves player is one of the few wingers capable of replicating Saka’s performance on Arsenal’s right wing. One major issue with Arsenal’s attack is a lack of a player capable of maintaining the levels Saka offers on the right wing. The Hale End graduate is on his own level, and while players such as Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira can try, they simply cannot match his influence.

Though there are concerns regarding Neto’s fitness as he is labelled as injury-prone owing to the numerous injuries he sustains, but aside from those problems, which many link to his overdependence at Molineux, he is a great player who is highly prolific, as evidenced by his two goals and nine assists in only 20 games last season.

Following the signings of David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, and David Merino, one would have expected a move for Neto. Arteta was looking for a dynamic winger, and the Portuguese star fits the bill.

Some Arsenal fans hope that the club will sign Neto, but they should urge the club to speed up their efforts to bring the winger on board, because if they don’t, it seems that Spurs will. Spurs are in talks with Neto about his personal terms for a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after losing interest in Eberechi Eze, according to Football Transfers.

I suppose such an admission will only show us Arsenal’s actual intentions towards Neto. If we want him, we can’t allow Spurs to buy him.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.