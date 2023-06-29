Will Arsenal-linked Alessia Russo lead the Lionesses attack at Women’s World Cup? by Michelle

Alessia Russo is one player all eyes will be on this summer. The whole football world will be keen to see if she’s Sarina Wiegman’s first pick in attack in the absence of Beth Mead. Gooners will be busy watching her and assessing her, as hopefully, by the time the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off, the 24-year-old could already be a Gooner!

Russo’s Manchester United contract is set to expire on Friday 30th June; she is set to leave the club then and hopefully be unveiled as a Gunner from 1st July. While all this development is going on about her future, one might wonder what’s going on in her mind. Russo apparently isn’t being too disrupted by all the talk about her future; maybe she’s calm because she probably knows she’s joining Arsenal? Instead, she has all her focus on having a brilliant run with the Lionesses.

“Towards the end of the season, it was tough, and the summer has been tough,” Russo told the Guardian. “You don’t like things in the media about you, but that’s football, and that’s the state of the women’s game. I just turned it off, took a break on holiday and completely switched off with all my friends and family. Coming back into an environment like this is perfect because you’re competing and all your focus is on England.”

Sarina Weigman has a tough call to make about who leads her attack. Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly with her 22 goals in 22 WSL games, Spurs Beth England with her 12 goals in 12 WSL games, and Alessia Russo with 10 goals in 20 games are all capable of leading it, but who will she settle on?

Are you Gooners hoping it will be Arsenal’s rumoured soon-to-be striker? Russo had the most success coming off the bench as an impact player when the Lionesses won Euro 2022.

How excited are you for the Women’s World Cup? Only 21 more days to wait..

Come on England!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….