Will Arsenal loanee’s astonishing improvement see him return to the Gunners next season

Nuno Tavares is on course to break an incredible Serie A record.

The Gunners haven’t been doing too good recently, but a current player out on loan has been doing just fine. Nuno Tavares moved to the Gunners from Benfica in the summer of 2021 for a fee of £8million in what was an exciting transfer of such a raw talent at the time.

However his first season at the Gunners didn’t really go as expected, he had flashes of brilliance throughout the season with his pace and dribbling making him a very lethal threat in attack, but what made him a sort of liability towards the latter stages of the 2021/22 campaign was his decision making and his inability to defend with a high level of consistency.

His inconsistency was also a telling factor as you can imagine. He didn’t even last more than a year at the Gunners before we brought in a replacement in Zinchenko before moving him out on loan.

He initially got loaned out to Marseille for the 2022/23 season before coming back and getting loaned out again but this time to a Premier League club in Nottingham Forest with an option to buy. However, due to limited game time the option wasn’t triggered and he came back to Arsenal again.

He got loaned out again this season to play in the Serie A for Lazio and 8 games in, you can say it has been a hit already. The fullback has especially been influential with the goals this season, helping Lazio by contributing a quite astonishing number of 8 assists in the first 11 games of the Serie A season so far. What makes it astonishing is he has only made 8 appearances!

With the Serie A record for most assists ever in a single campaign being 16 then you can imagine Tavares will most likely break this record with 27 games left to play in the League if he continues playing the way he is at the moment.

This revelation might just see him having a future after all with the Gunners because these type of statistics are just hard to ignore!

Let me know gooners, should he be given a chance in the squad next season?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

