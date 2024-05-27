Will Arsenal make another big-money signing this summer?

Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign Declan Rice last summer, and they also invested heavily in Kai Havertz and other players.

They spent so much that they couldn’t complete a transfer for David Raya immediately, so he joined them on loan.

The club remains committed to ensuring they sign the best players available for any role they want to strengthen.

Many players have been linked with a move to Arsenal in this transfer window, and some of them are more than good enough to improve the team.

However, the better the player, the more expensive they are, and the Gunners may have to break their transfer record again to sign some of them.

That is unlikely to happen, as a report on Football London claims Mikel Arteta’s side does not want to make a big-money purchase.

After spending so much last season, the report claims Arsenal wants to focus on signing players who will be alternatives to their main stars and will not cost too much money.

