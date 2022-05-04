Will Arsenal make Arthur the “focus” of their game-plan?

Arsenal wanted to sign Arthur Melo in the January transfer window as the midfielder struggles to shine at Juventus.

He is technically gifted, but seems to be wasting his abilities at the Italian club, which doesn’t play to his strength.

Mikel Arteta has done well in helping struggling players return to form, and he could have turned Arthur’s season around.

But Arsenal and Juventus couldn’t find an agreement, and he remained in Italy.

The Gunners have not given up on him, and Calciomercato is claiming he is also still interested in a move to the Emirates.

One of the reasons he wants the transfer is because he wants to play for a club where he is the “focus” of their playing system.

He is not getting that at Juve, and it might be much better at Arsenal if he makes the transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arthur is a very good player, and he showed his class while playing for Gremio and Barcelona.

However, Juve plays a system that doesn’t exactly favour a technical player like him, and that is one reason he has struggled at the club so far.

But we probably need to be careful about signing him and maybe start with a loan move before making his transfer permanent.