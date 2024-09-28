Will Arsenal and Man City rivalry affect Arteta’s relationship with Guardiola?

Since Mikel Arteta’s arrival at Arsenal, a new rivalry has developed between Arsenal and Manchester City, as both clubs now challenge for major titles. Previously, Liverpool was Manchester City’s primary competition under Pep Guardiola, but in recent seasons, Arsenal has emerged as their closest rival.

Arteta, who honed his coaching skills as Guardiola’s assistant at City, has led Arsenal to compete at the highest level, narrowing the gap between the two clubs. This dynamic has added intensity to their meetings, as Arsenal consistently pushes City in the title race. Their rivalry reached a new level of tension during their most recent encounter, when a fired-up Erling Haaland had a verbal clash with Arsenal players and even Arteta on the touchline.

The relationship between Arteta and Guardiola is notable, given their history of working closely together. While Guardiola may recognize that Arteta is inching closer to his level, some speculate that this could lead to personal tension between the two managers. However, Arteta has remained unfazed by these suggestions and insists that he does not expect any personal bad blood to develop between him and his former mentor.

Arteta said to ESPN:

“If our relationship was damaged because one draws and the other one wins or the amount of times that they’ve beaten us, I would not talk to him any more. So that’s not our relationship, especially the relationship that I consider both of us have. In sport it will never get in my way, a personal relationship, that’s for sure.

“If you don’t like opinions then you shouldn’t be sitting in the position that I am. It’s quite simple. Don’t take it personally. It’s part of our job. The things that you really care about, make sure you handle them in the right way. That relationship I really care about.”

