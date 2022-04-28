Will Arsenal need CL football to win race to sign Man United strike-target?

Manchester United are claimed to be leading the race to sign Victor Osimhen according to the latest reports, but could Arsenal returning to the Champions League make the difference?

The Gunners are currently on course to qualify for the elite European competition for the first time since Arsene Wenger left the club, and that should we succeed, that could well be a huge advantage in our bid to strengthen our squad this summer.

One area which is surely to be our main priority this summer is the striker role, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah expected to leave having entered into the final months of their current contract, and one player who has been on our radar is Osimhen.

Latest reports claims that Manchester United are now leading the race for his signature, with the player and his agent Roberto Calenda claimed by LaRepubblica, to have held a secret meeting with Napoli to discuss the future of his player, who is interested in a switch to England.

While we may not be as comfortable as the Red Devils financially, we should be able to pay their asking price without too much issue, and whilst we may not be as loose with our purse strings as United, especially where wages are concerned, what we can offer on the pitch could well be exciting.

Not only could he join one of the most exciting projects in European football, under a promising and progressing coach, and the fact that we are closing in on the Champions League should be enough to convince Osimhen that the sky really should be the limit for this side over the coming years.

How much of an impact on player negotiations this summer could Champions League football have?

Patrick