Will Arsenal now give up on January transfer window after losing out on Mudryk?

Can We Still Expect Arteta To Complete A Marquee Signing This Winter? by Sam
The Gunners had high hopes for this winter transfer window. However, 19 days later, nothing has changed; there is still no new face at the Emirates. Mykhailo Mudryk was on the verge of joining, but the deal fell through after Chelsea hijacked it.
Some believe the Gunners will try to make amends for the failed Mudryk swoop by going all-in and bringing in a reliable attacker. But, according to Mark Irwin of the Sun, that’s not likely to happen.
According to him, Arsenal is in a position where other clubs are aware that they were willing to pay £60 million plus to sign Mykhailo Mudryk. This realisation leads them to believe that if they approach another club for their player, the other club will assume they are desperate and will demand exorbitant fees, as Shakhtar Donetsk did.
Overpaying for a transfer this month may reduce the amount of money available to Arteta in the summer. Thus, Irwin suggests that it would not be surprising if Arteta fails to make a marquee signing this winter and that his entire focus will shift to the summer transfer window, where he has prioritised signing Declan Rice. “But the runaway League leaders will not be splashing out just for the sake of making a January signing,” says Irwin in his column in the Sun.
“And Arteta has made it clear that unless the club can find a player of the right age who will improve his squad and fit into his long-term project, he would rather go without anyone this month.”
If true, this revelation about Arsenal’s winter transfer window may be quite frustrating for Arsenal fans, but whatever happens in the remaining days before the transfer window closes, trust Arteta; he always has a plan.
Sam P
Trossard’s coming
Trossard is a good player, but he does not really fit Arsenal’s recent signing criteria: Young, with room to improve.
Brighton have extracted hefty fees for their stars, and if Arsenal are going to pay a big fee, Trossard is not the kind of player they could expect to recoup that investment from with either lengthy service or a transfer fee down the road. That said, depth is really Arsenal’s biggest Achilles heel right now
Trossard is mainly a left winger, and Arsenal have Emile Smith Rowe, recently returned form injury, on that side. The real need is quality depth behind Saka (and a potential replacement should contract talks not end with a new deal). greater need on the right side. The Belgian is versatile, and has played down the right, but he has been more productive in the middle as a false 9 or on the left.
If Arsenal can sign him for a relatively small fee relative to his productivity – say less than 20 million, it is possible that this will happen, but if Brighton hold out for the kind of money they have in the past (50 million for Ben White, 65million for Cucurella, 30 million for Bissouma) this is a deal Arsenal will be unlikely to make.
The thing is, “young with room to improve” has to be supplemented with experienced mentors. If you think about the fact that we have another quality prospect waiting in the wings (pun intended) in marquinos, then the deal does make more sense.
Plus, trossard is clinical as hell. Having someone that has the ability to see small holes and pull the trigger early, will add a lot of excitement to our game.
My main issue is with the attitude, not the age. But if the powers that be know the ins and outs of what happened at Brighton with de zerbi, and not just what has been publicised, then I will TRUST THE PROCESS
Also, are we now taking reporters from the Sun to be reliable “in-the-know” information?!
Also, the trossard deal may still not go through, as Arsenal still value him below Brighton’s valuation. Everyone says “personal terms agreed” like it actually means something.
In reality it doesn’t mean anything. Mudryk had personal terms agreed with us, and spurs have had personal terms agreed with trossard before us.
“Bid accepted” matters. “Personal terms agreed” is just a headline grabber