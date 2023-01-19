Will Arsenal now give up on January transfer window after losing out on Mudryk?

Can We Still Expect Arteta To Complete A Marquee Signing This Winter? by Sam

The Gunners had high hopes for this winter transfer window. However, 19 days later, nothing has changed; there is still no new face at the Emirates. Mykhailo Mudryk was on the verge of joining, but the deal fell through after Chelsea hijacked it.

Some believe the Gunners will try to make amends for the failed Mudryk swoop by going all-in and bringing in a reliable attacker. But, according to Mark Irwin of the Sun, that’s not likely to happen.

According to him, Arsenal is in a position where other clubs are aware that they were willing to pay £60 million plus to sign Mykhailo Mudryk. This realisation leads them to believe that if they approach another club for their player, the other club will assume they are desperate and will demand exorbitant fees, as Shakhtar Donetsk did.

Overpaying for a transfer this month may reduce the amount of money available to Arteta in the summer. Thus, Irwin suggests that it would not be surprising if Arteta fails to make a marquee signing this winter and that his entire focus will shift to the summer transfer window, where he has prioritised signing Declan Rice. “But the runaway League leaders will not be splashing out just for the sake of making a January signing,” says Irwin in his column in the Sun.

“And Arteta has made it clear that unless the club can find a player of the right age who will improve his squad and fit into his long-term project, he would rather go without anyone this month.”

If true, this revelation about Arsenal’s winter transfer window may be quite frustrating for Arsenal fans, but whatever happens in the remaining days before the transfer window closes, trust Arteta; he always has a plan.

Sam P



CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Odegaard on Arsenal fans, Legends and making History

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids