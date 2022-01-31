Arsenal can still get Isak deal done today – If they pay the price…

There is absolutely no doubt that Arsenal’s top target after losing out on Vlahovic has been Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, with the Swede even going so far as to come to the Emirates yesterday for final discussions.

So the deal must have been extremely close, but according to El Mundo Deportivo in Spain, Real are sticking to their guns and saying they want the full 90m euro release clause paid in full, while Arsenal are reported to have offered 70m. Real are refusing to compromise right now, but they may change as we get closer to the final deadline, and obviously Arsenal are trying to get the price reduced.

Personally, I think that if Aubameyang goes to Barcelona, Arteta will only be able to appease the fans and get them back on board if he brings in a top class replacement, and it looks like Isak is the only one left in the frame to cover that problem.

But it is a lot of money, especially when added to the massive amounts paid out in the summer, but that investment will all come back in Spades if Isak’s goals propel Arsenal back into the Champions League.

But time is running out, and with Ornstein and Wheatley still not saying the deal is dead, then it is still a possibility.

Fingers crossed, Gooners!

Dan Smith – Do Arsenal need to buy a striker for a chance of the Top Four?