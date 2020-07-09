Will Arsenal pay the price for ban appeal?

Arsenal have appealed the decision to give Eddie Nketiah a red card against Leicester City on Tuesday night, putting ourselves at risk of the ban being extended.

The forward was dismissed only four minutes after entering the pitch as a substitute for Alexandre Lacazette, but the decision has caused a stir amongst fans and the club alike.

Nketiah was initially given a yellow card for the incident before VAR was called into play, and after the referee had seen the footage pitchside, he decided to change his initial decision to a red.

The young Englishman is now in line for a three-match ban, but with us having lodged an appeal against the decision, we could well be see his ban extended by up to 100%.

I know a number of people believe that the decision was wrong, I believe I amongst the minority of Gunners fans who believe that the red card was warranted, but the appeal may well come down to the inconsistencies in officiating, with Leicester and Burnley getting away with equally dangerous tackles.

A decision is expected from the appeal before the weekend’s clash with noisy neighbours Tottenham, and we could well face the prospect of playing against Manchester City and Liverpool without our young forward next week also, while he would miss the rest of the campaign should the ban be doubled.

The red card may or may not have already cost our side dearly, given that we failed to hold onto our lead after the man disadvantage, but we will now need a panel of our peers to vote in our favour and overturn the decision.

Do we stand a chance of overturning the ban? Are we more at risk of losing Eddie for longer? Will Aubameyang find himself filling in centrally if Nketiah is ruled out for the next three matches?

Patrick