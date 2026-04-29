Will Arsenal players pick winning Premier League over Champions League

Arsenal have entered the closing weeks of the season with an opportunity to win both the Premier League title and the Champions League. It is a remarkable position for Mikel Arteta’s side, although balancing two demanding competitions will present a major challenge.

Both tournaments will require enormous physical and mental effort from the squad. Arsenal will aim to meet expectations on all fronts, but sustaining peak performance in consecutive high-pressure matches is often easier said than done.

Champions League Opportunity

In the Champions League, Arsenal have reached the semi-final stage, where they will face Atletico Madrid. Many observers believe they have the quality required to progress and book a place in the final.

However, it would be unwise to underestimate Atletico. Their experience, organisation, and ability to compete in knockout football make them dangerous opponents, meaning Arsenal will need to be fully focused over both legs.

Premier League Pressure Remains

Domestically, Arsenal continue to face serious pressure from Manchester City in the race for the title. Every league fixture now carries enormous significance, particularly against a rival with a history of strong finishes in the final stretch of the campaign.

The Gunners have never won the Champions League, while they have also waited 22 years for a Premier League title. Supporters would naturally love success in both competitions, but the demands of the schedule raise questions about whether one target should carry greater priority.

As quoted by Metro Sports, Gary Neville said: “There won’t be any prioritisation between the competitions because you have to go for both. I think these Arsenal players know they have to win the Premier League, and they’re probably not thinking that about the Champions League.

“A lot of these players don’t know how to win a Champions League, but they’ve been so close in the title race and they’ll be so desperate not to fall short in that.

“I do think that Mikel Arteta has to go for every single game and not prioritise any over the other, but he knows that the Premier League is the one that’s easier to win than the Champions League right now.”

Neville’s view reflects the complexity of Arsenal’s situation. While the Champions League offers historic potential, the league title may feel more attainable given the squad’s recent experience in domestic competition.

For Arteta, the challenge is clear: maximise every match, manage the squad wisely, and keep alive hopes of a memorable finish to the season.