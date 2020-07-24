Will Arsenal players want to take revenge on Troy Deeney? Arteta responds.

Arsenal will take on Watford in their last Premier League game. With the Hornets fighting to avoid relegation, the Gunners might be the team that sends them packing.

There have been some interesting games between both teams in recent seasons with Watford captain, Troy Deeney once saying that Arsenal’s team lacked “cojones”.

It was an insult that most Arsenal players and fans will not have forgotten, and as both teams meet again, there have been suggestions that the Gunners would send them to the Championship on the final day of the season as revenge for their captain’s disrespect.

Mikel Arteta was brought into the conversation ahead of the final day matchup and he was asked if he thought his players will be extra motivated to show Deeney that they didn’t lack cojones, and he played down the importance of vengeance in his players’ minds.

He insisted that his players would only be motivated to get revenge if the Englishman had said the truth with his comments.

Asked if Arsenal’s players will want to send Watford down after Deeney’s comments, Arteta replied via Metro Sports:

“No, I think revenge, or when you are annoyed and when you want to put things right, it’s probably because you feel that what is being said is right.

‘If you don’t feel it is right, then it doesn’t justify the way you approach the game or the way you fight, it doesn’t have to affect you.

‘So I think that is a very personal thing.’