Will Arsenal really only buy “one or two players” this summer? Edu thinks so…

It was not long ago that Mikel Arteta made it clear that he was looking to have a much bigger squad next season, especially if we have to cope with European games as well as our domestic schedule. In fact by my reckoning Arsenal will need to have six or seven players coming in.

But now Edu has thrown a very big spanner in the works, as he has been speaking to ESPN about our upcoming transfer windoow, and according to him we cannot expect the same amount of players coming in to be anywhere near as high as last summer.

“Our budget for last summer, we had to use it to rebalance the squad,” he said. “There was no point in signing just one or two, the squad was not ready for just one or two players. We had to rebalance.

“Maybe this season we can go to one or two players. Today, we have a much more balanced squad.

“Our planning has already been done. It has already reached the owners. Now, we’re taking things step by step. We’re focused on how we will finish the season, but we’ve put in the planning and I’m very excited.”

I am afraid I am finding this very hard to believe. It looks like we are going to be in the Champions League Qualifying rounds next season, or at least the Europa league, so there is no way we could compete with such a wafer thin squad.

We have seen what happens when we only have a few injuries, can you imagine how much worse it will be when we are playing two games a week?

I demand a recount!

