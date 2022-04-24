Will Arsenal really only buy “one or two players” this summer? Edu thinks so…

It was not long ago that Mikel Arteta made it clear that he was looking to have a much bigger squad next season, especially if we have to cope with European games as well as our domestic schedule. In fact by my reckoning Arsenal will need to have six or seven players coming in.
But now Edu has thrown a very big spanner in the works, as he has been speaking to ESPN about our upcoming transfer windoow, and according to him we cannot expect the same amount of players coming in to be anywhere near as high as last summer.
“Our budget for last summer, we had to use it to rebalance the squad,” he said. “There was no point in signing just one or two, the squad was not ready for just one or two players. We had to rebalance.
“Maybe this season we can go to one or two players. Today, we have a much more balanced squad.
“Our planning has already been done. It has already reached the owners. Now, we’re taking things step by step. We’re focused on how we will finish the season, but we’ve put in the planning and I’m very excited.”
I am afraid I am finding this very hard to believe. It looks like we are going to be in the Champions League Qualifying rounds next season, or at least the Europa league, so there is no way we could compete with such a wafer thin squad.
We have seen what happens when we only have a few injuries, can you imagine how much worse it will be when we are playing two games a week?
I demand a recount!
Are we recalling our loaned players, if we are not then we definitely need more than one two players
Bring in Saliba and Guendousi? I can’t see Arteta doing that! We definitely need 5 or 6 top quality purchases if we achieve European football.Edu is either on cloud nine or is hoping to catch opposing clubs on the hop 🤔
Maybe Edu said that to make our young talents willing to extend their contracts as soon as possible, especially the bright ones like Saka, Nketiah, Edwards and Akinola
He is just trying not to spill anything out,i can sense that in his words.
I think he wanted to give the media a thing or two to talk about buh definitely there will add ons.
If Arsenal try to embark upon next season with only a couple of additions then this will undoubtedly be a recipe for disaster.
Its likely that Torreira,Guendouzi,Bellerin,Mari,Mavrapanos,Neketiah,Lacazette ,Leno and Elneny will be leaving.Other squad members might also depart for pastures new in search of first team football.
At the very least Arsenal require an additional full-back; two central midfielders and two central strikers.Its by no means certain that Saliba will come back due to his previous treatment by Arteta…Hopefully he will and I personally would like to see Arsenal switch to a back three which I believe would better suit those players Arteta would have available next season… and give Arsenal a stronger defensive base with Partey or a suitable new squad member sitting in front of them.
\|without two strikers and two midfielders and the return of William Saliba we will not make the jump to Liverpool/Man City levels. Sadly Lacazette and Nketiah are not good enough. A top team, such as Liverpool have numerous midfielders. If we don’t make the jump upwards in the summer we will not challenge at the top.