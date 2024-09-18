Will Arsenal’s lack of depth and experience derail our Champions League chances?

Arsenal line up before the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Arsenal and RC Lens at the Arsenal Stadium in north London on November 29, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal are back in Champions League action this week. After years of failing to qualify for the Premier European competition, the North Londoners are participating in their second consecutive Champions League campaign under Mikel Arteta.

To begin their European season, the North Londoners travel over 800 miles to face Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium. The Gunners enter any competition with the purpose of winning; thus, we anticipate them to defeat Atalanta. Given their elimination in the quarterfinals last season, do you believe they can make a better run this time ending in glory?

I’m sure most Gooners believe they can beat anyone, especially following their triumph against Tottenham, though injury-ridden; thus, expect the boys in red and white to compete for the UCL title.

But when the ex-Manchester United star Owen Hargreaves on TNT Sport was asked if Arsenal has a chance of becoming European Champions, gave the Gooners little optimism. He cites Arsenal’s lack of experience; the team had not featured in the competition for around six years prior to the 2023-24 season, and a limited roster could hinder their progress in the UCL. He said, “I don’t know if it’s naivety but I think they’re pretty inexperienced at that level.

“I can’t think of many who had been there before last season – Jorginho was probably one of the few guys, Gabriel Jesus but he was a squad player at City – so I think it takes time.

“You saw that in those Bayern games, and Bayern were struggling at that point but were probably worthy winners over the two legs. So I think it takes a bit of time.

He added, “We’ve seen it’s hard [to win the Champions League] – look at Paris Saint-Germain who have invested billions and haven’t been able to win.

“I do think that Arsenal are going up – they’ll win trophies. But the competition gets fiercer every year and that lack of depth could cost them.”

Not many pundits appear to wish Arsenal well, as we saw last week when everyone was convinced that the Gunners would lose the North London derby without their best talents. Despite this, Arsenal, under Arteta’s leadership, has consistently defied the doubters, and I am confident that Arsenal can lift the 2024-25 Champions League if they mean it.

With the drive and ambition this Arsenal team has displayed four games into the season, no one should sleep on them; they mean business and will prove many, including Hargreaves, wrong.

Daniel O

