Will Arsenal sell Odegaard to sign new midfielder?

Arsenal is in the market for a new midfielder, a move that may come as a surprise to some supporters given the strength and depth already available in that area of the squad.

The Gunners already have several high-quality midfielders, yet they continue to be linked with Bruno Guimaraes as they believe the Brazilian could become an important player for the club.

Odegaard remains central to Arsenal’s plans

If Arsenal were to complete a deal for a player of Guimaraes’ calibre, there has been speculation that the club might need to balance the squad by allowing an established midfielder to leave. Martin Odegaard has been mentioned in such discussions.

The Norway international played an important role for his country at the World Cup this summer, and one positive observation for Arsenal supporters was that he came through the tournament without suffering any injury setbacks.

Odegaard has dealt with injury problems over the last few seasons, and those issues have affected his ability to consistently produce his best form. As a result, there has been speculation regarding his long-term future at the Emirates.

The midfielder would have no shortage of admirers if he became available, with several clubs likely to be interested in signing a player of his quality and experience.

Arsenal rule out summer sale

According to Team Talk, Arsenal has no intention of selling the former Real Madrid midfielder despite the ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

The report states that the Gunners continue to regard Odegaard as a vital part of the squad and an important figure in the team’s plans moving forward.

Even if Arsenal strengthens its midfield during the current transfer window, the club is not expected to consider offers for the Norwegian. Instead, Odegaard is viewed as a key player whose leadership and creativity remain essential to the squad as Arsenal prepares for another demanding season.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…