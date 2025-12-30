Will Arsenal sell players in January?

Arsenal are expected to make moves during the January transfer window as they look to strengthen their position and maintain momentum in the second half of the season. The club entered the campaign with optimism after a productive summer window, during which significant effort was made to ensure the squad was prepared for the demands of a long and competitive season.

The Gunners have made a solid start to the campaign, with several players delivering strong performances. However, there are members of the squad who have not featured as regularly as anticipated. This imbalance has prompted internal discussions about how best to manage resources while navigating injuries and maintaining competitiveness across all competitions.

Squad management challenges

Recent weeks have seen Arsenal deal with a number of injuries, increasing the need for careful squad management. Despite these setbacks, some players continue to struggle for minutes, raising questions about their immediate futures. The club must balance short-term performance goals with long-term player development, particularly when it comes to younger members of the squad.

The lack of consistent game time has been most evident among Arsenal’s younger players. Suggestions have emerged that some of these individuals could benefit from a loan move or a permanent transfer to gain valuable experience. While Arsenal are keen to protect their development by keeping them close to senior players, practical considerations may lead to departures before the window closes.

January transfer considerations

Speaking about the possibility of players leaving in January, Mikel Arteta said, as reported by Arsenal Media,

“Again, we assess every situation. I leave that much more to Andrea [Berta] to understand what’s happening in the market and then the individual players obviously. We have to assess where we are with each of them and get the best situation.”

This measured stance reflects Arsenal’s broader strategy of ensuring decisions are aligned with both sporting objectives and player welfare. As the transfer window approaches, the club’s focus remains on maintaining squad harmony while positioning itself strongly for the remainder of the season.