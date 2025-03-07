Will Arsenal sell versatile defender to fund summer transfers?

Arsenal are preparing to offload Jakub Kiwior for a fee in the region of €25-30 million during the summer transfer window as they look to boost their transfer budget per Just Arsenal sources. The Polish defender has struggled to secure a regular starting place under Mikel Arteta, and the club is now open to selling him to fund new signings.

Kiwior attracted significant interest during the winter transfer window, with clubs such as Sevilla, Villarreal, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Atalanta, Fiorentina, and Bologna all expressing an interest in signing him. Sources indicate that the defender remains open to offers from Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga clubs in the summer and will prioritise a move to a team where he can be guaranteed regular playing time. Additionally, unnamed clubs from both England and Italy have inquired about the possibility of signing him on loan rather than on a permanent transfer.

Mikel Arteta is keen to restructure Arsenal’s defensive line and ensure that his squad is well-equipped for the challenges of next season. While Kiwior has been a useful squad player, he has not been a first-choice option, and Arsenal believe they can find a better fit for their long-term defensive plans. The Gunners want to strengthen their squad, and the funds from Kiwior’s departure will be reinvested into signing a new centre-back.

Several names have already emerged as potential defensive targets for Arsenal. Among those being considered are the likes of, Dean Huijsen, Jorrel Hato and Marc Guéhi. These players have been identified as strong candidates to bolster Arsenal’s defensive ranks, with the club aiming to add youth and quality to their backline.

Arsenal’s summer transfer window will be crucial in determining their ability to challenge for major honours next season. The Gunners have already assembled a strong squad, but further reinforcements are necessary to take the next step. Offloading Kiwior will provide additional funds to invest in key areas, helping Arteta strengthen his team and compete at the highest level.