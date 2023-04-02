Will Arsenal signing a top striker depend on whether Balogun signs a contrat extension?

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal project is still without his dream striker, according to the Evening Standard.

With Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Folarin Balogun (who has been outstanding in Ligue 1), and even the versatile Leandro Trossard, some think Arteta has his attack covered. However, Simon Collings in the Standard hints that Arsenal could sell Balogun, after which a deal for a tall, powerful striker will be prioritised.

With just two years left on his contract at Arsenal, keeping Balogun at the Emirates may hinge on whether he signs a contract extension when he returns in the summer, but if he is sold we should get a good enough amount to invest in a top replacement.

“Balogun can play anywhere across the forward line, which makes him an attractive option, however his departure would allow Arsenal to target a more physical striker,” writes the Evening Standard in a report that addressed at length Folarin Balogun’s future.

“Signing a tall, powerful striker would add a different dimension to Arsenal’s attack.”

Arsenal’s scouts already have a list of Arteta’s perfect strikers, whom they are keenly watching. Some of the notable names on this list include Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dusan Vlahovic, Tammy Abraham, and Victor Osimhen.

The preposterous number of goals Erling Haaland has scored has undoubtedly inspired Manchester City’s rivals to consider signing a player in the Norwegian’s mould, so Mikel Arteta’s decision to shake up his attack is understandable.

Many may wonder what happens to Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah when a new target man is acquired. There is no rule against Arteta using a front two, other than that Jesus, Nketiah, and even Balogun are versatile enough to play from the wings.

Anyway, with the numerous competitions, Arsenal will enter next season to win; squad rotation may be critical, so opportunities to perform will be plentiful.