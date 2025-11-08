Martin Keown
Will Arsenal soon get into trouble because of their injury problems?

Arsenal have faced numerous injury challenges this season, yet their strength in depth has ensured that the impact has not been overly evident on the pitch. Mikel Arteta now commands a larger and more versatile squad, which has allowed him to replace injured players effectively and maintain the team’s strong performances across competitions. Despite this, the growing list of injuries has become a concern for some observers, including former Arsenal defender Martin Keown, who has voiced his unease about the situation.

Growing Concern Over Arsenal's Injuries

The Gunners are expected to welcome several key players back to training following the November international break, which will be a timely boost for Arteta’s side. However, there remains no certainty that the injury situation will stabilise, as such setbacks are an unavoidable aspect of professional football. Keown’s concern stems from the frequency and persistence of these injuries, which could potentially disrupt the team’s rhythm if they continue.

Speaking about the issue, Keown expressed his apprehension over Arsenal’s current predicament. As quoted by Talk Sport, he said: “I’m worried about the number of injuries that Arsenal have. That’s an issue. The manager is doing well to put that to one side. [But] you can’t keep getting away with it.” His remarks reflect a broader anxiety shared among supporters, who fear that repeated absences could hinder Arsenal’s consistency during the demanding months ahead.

The Need for Preventive Measures

Although Arsenal’s depth has helped them cope admirably, losing players regularly could eventually affect the team’s overall balance and stability. Sustained injuries not only limit rotation options but also place greater physical strain on the available players, increasing the risk of further problems. Arteta’s squad management and medical staff will therefore be crucial in the coming weeks, as maintaining player fitness is vital for sustaining the club’s ambitions.

If there are identifiable methods to reduce the recurrence of injuries, Arsenal must be proactive in applying those solutions. Addressing this issue swiftly would protect their momentum and ensure that the team remain competitive throughout the campaign.

2 Comments

  1. The international break might just have got us out of jail.

    But the return of Jesus, the Big German input and others could prove hard to withstand

  2. Yes we just need to get a good result today and then get the squad back to fullish strength

    In previous seasons we have had players out across the positions. At least we have good defensive cover now as well as in midfield

    All injuries currently are forwards ! So when they come back after the break will be interesting to see the make up of the team. Good also that those forwards are not with international teams where we have often had players injured

    COYG

