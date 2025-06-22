Will Arsenal stars have the same hunger and desire as the last three seasons?

Arsenal have emerged as one of the most consistent and high-performing clubs in European football over the last three seasons. Despite falling short of major silverware, their progress under Mikel Arteta has been undeniable.

Strong Progress Across Competitions

While it could be argued that their most recent Premier League campaign represented a slight regression, particularly when measured against the high standards they have set, the Gunners achieved notable improvements in other competitions. They reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League as well as the Carabao Cup, marking clear steps forward in their continental and domestic cup ambitions.

The club remains active in the transfer market, working diligently to strengthen the squad during the summer window. However, regardless of the number of new signings that arrive, it is likely that the core of the starting eleven will consist of players who have been at the Emirates for the past three seasons. These individuals have demonstrated impressive levels of determination and commitment, coming second in the Premier League in each of those campaigns.

Keeping the Hunger Alive

Arsenal’s consistent push for the title has brought both praise and frustration. They have shown they are capable of going toe to toe with the best, yet they have narrowly missed out on lifting the trophy. Given this, the players have every reason to feel unfortunate that their efforts have not yet yielded a Premier League title.

Looking ahead, the club believe they are well positioned to claim the next available title, but their chances will depend significantly on the mental resilience of the squad. Should key players return lacking motivation or belief, the overall atmosphere could be affected, potentially undermining team morale and the integration of new arrivals.

Maintaining a competitive edge will be essential. Mikel Arteta must ensure his players remain mentally strong and fully committed to the pursuit of success. He will need to inspire even greater efforts in the coming campaign if Arsenal are to convert consistency into championships.

