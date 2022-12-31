Arsenal v Chelsea Women set to break Super League attendance record?

In their first game of 2023 Arsenal Women will take on Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on January 15th, kick-off 12pm.

If you haven’t secured your tickets yet then it might be a good idea to do so, as this is set to be a WSL attendance record-breaker. Chelsea FC Women tweeted yesterday that all Arsenal away tickets have sold out for the match.

Arsenal away tickets… SOLD OUT! 🙌 See you in January, Blues. 😍 pic.twitter.com/4R3fJZw2G4 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) December 30, 2022

The current WSL attendance record stands at 47,367 for September’s clash between Arsenal and Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium.

The Blues and the Gunners have not met so far this season. This will be round one for these two heavyweights of the Barclays Women’s Super League and UEFA Women’s Champions League, with their return fixture scheduled for May 2023.

Current champions Chelsea sit at the top of the WSL with Arsenal in 2nd place trailing by 3 points but with a game in hand against Manchester City. Both teams have only lost one WSL game this season. Both are the only UK teams to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and both sit top of their groups as they head into the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Arsenal had the better record when these 2 met last season. Our Gunners defeated The Blues 3-2 at Emirates Stadium before managing to hold Chelsea to a 0-0 draw at Kingsmeadow in the reverse fixture. There is very little to separate these two sides in their upcoming matches this season, though significant ACL injuries sustained by Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema may have a big impact on our Gunners overall performance..

Tickets for home fans remain on-sale and can be purchased by clicking here. What do you think? Can Arsenal Women sell-out the whole of the Emirates this time around? This really is a clash of the big guns!!

