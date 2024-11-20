Will Arsenal v Juventus Women’s Champions League clash be Renee Sleger’s last game in charge?

In mid-October Jonas Eidevall resigned from his role as Arsenal Women’s head coach. The Swedish tactician saw it best to leave after a tricky start to Arsenal’s league campaign; he resigned after losses to Bayern Munich (5-2) and Chelsea (2-1).

Eidevall’s assistant head coach, Renee Slegers, took over on an interim basis, and it was believed that the club would switch focus to finding another top coach to lead our Gunner women.

Well, Renee’s first game in charge was a 4-1 win over Valerenga, then a 2-0 win over West Ham, after which Arsenal Women went to the October international break where it was thought the new coach may be unveiled.

The October international break passed without the announcement of a new coach. Renee Slegers then revealed that Arsenal asked her to lead the team until the November international break.

With a 1-1 draw with Manchester United, a 5-0 win over Brighton, a 4-0 win over Juventus, and a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspurs, our Gunner Women have been in capable hands under Slegers. They’re now justifying their exceptional performances with victories, which is fantastic, isn’t it?

On Thursday night, Juventus Women will visit the Emirates Stadium for a Champions League match against our Gunner women, before the November international break. As special as that game could be, as it could potentially see our Gunners’ secure qualification for the Champions League knockouts, it may also be the final game under Renee Slegers’ interim managership.

For the past few weeks, Slegers has not made it clear if there’s any clarity on her future in the role or whether she wants the permanent managerial role at Arsenal.

“I don’t know. All I’m focused on is being here now. What makes us so strong is that we are a team at the moment, all taking ownership of where we want to go as Arsenal Women. That needs to be put first,” Slegers said via Arsenal.com.

Well, Thursday night may be her last game in charge. Given how she has turned things around, activated this Arsenal team, helped them click, and instilled faith in us fans by forming a goal-scoring force out of this Arsenal women’s squad, the thought of it being her last game in charge is somewhat disappointing.

Like many Gooners, I wouldn’t have minded her becoming the permanent manager of Arsenal Women, but it’s uncertain that this will happen.

Hopefully, over the November break, Arsenal will sort out their managerial issues and offer some positive news to us all.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

COYGW!

Michelle M

