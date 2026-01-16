Arsenal News Gooner News

Will Arsenal welcome any player back from injury against Nottingham Forest?

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal supporters familiar with Mikel Arteta’s press conferences would not be surprised by his measured responses regarding injured players, as the manager has traditionally given little away when questioned about potential returns. The Gunners have faced a challenging season due to injuries, testing the squad’s depth despite having multiple options in most positions.

Managing injuries and squad depth

During the summer, Arsenal worked to strengthen every area of the squad, creating one of the deepest teams in world football. Despite this preparation, injuries have inevitably impacted selection, and the club are taking a cautious approach to ensure players return safely. The coaching staff continue to work diligently to get injured stars back on the pitch as soon as possible, balancing recovery with performance demands.

To avoid creating undue pressure, Arsenal rarely discuss timelines for injured players in public, leaving fans with questions about who might be available and when. This approach reflects a broader strategy of prioritising player welfare over speculation, ensuring athletes can fully recover before resuming competitive action.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Potential returns against Nottingham Forest

Several key Arsenal players remain sidelined, and there is hope that one or more could be available for the upcoming Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest. When asked about potential returns, Arteta, as reported by Arsenal Media, stated, “It might be (time). I need to meet now with the medical staff. We have a training session now and we’ll see if somebody is available for the weekend.”

The comments suggest that decisions regarding player availability will be made cautiously and based on the latest medical assessments. As the season continues, Arsenal will rely on a combination of squad depth and careful management of injuries to maintain their competitiveness across domestic and European competitions.

______________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Raya wins Premier League award with stunning December save
Jurrien Timber and Gabriel
Mikel Arteta gives reasons for Arsenal’s outstanding defensive record 
Arteta admits Arsenal has to keep proving themselves game by game
Posted by

Tags Arsenal injury update

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors