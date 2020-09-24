Will Arsenal Women maintain control in the FA Cup and eliminate Spurs?

Our Arsenal ladies take on Spurs in a cup quarter-final match on Saturday and Steph Catley, despite being one of our most experienced players, will get her first taste of FA Cup football.

It is believed that our summer signing will be featuring for our first team on the weekend and she told Arsenal.com that she is ready, and cannot wait to get going in the competition, stating: “It’s a brand-new experience for me. The reason you play football is to win trophies, so to come in at such a late stage and be really close to winning one is really exciting. In Australia, we love our finals football and we definitely get up for those games. I’m really excited for that.”

After arriving from Melbourne City, the WSL and FA Cup will surely be a bit different to what Steph is normally used to as she plied her trade mostly in Australia and then in the US.

It is great to have someone of her experience and talent amongst our ranks of course, and she is clearly up for winning trophies, and will do her best to help our Ladies achieve just that.

Our north London rivals have also been busy in the summer transfer window. They have managed to get the signatures of Orlando Pride stars Shelina Zadorsky and Alanna Kennedy, albeit on loan. But one shock move they managed to pull out of the bag was the signing of USA World Cup winner Alex Morgan.

As Steph has also made the switch to the WSL this summer she understands exactly why so many players are leaving America, stating: “I don’t think there’s a better league to be in right now within women’s football. This is where everyone’s at really, so that’s really exciting and I think there’s going to be some massive matches coming up against some of the teams that have recruited really well. I think most teams have to be fair.

“There are players in every team who, in their country, are some of the best players. I think it’s going to be a very, very exciting league. Some of the Americans are here because the league over there has been struggling, so that’s not ideal but it’s good that they could come here, get games and give this league even more quality.”

As we know the WSL has some quality players already, but with these additions I have no doubt it will become an even more successful league and I cannot wait to see Steph help our ladies beat Spurs on the weekend! Here’s hoping, hey Gooners?

Shenel