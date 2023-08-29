Will Arsenal Women’s Caitlin Foord still be a mainstay in Eidevall’s starting XI? by Michelle

With the arrival of Cloe Lacasse and Alessia Russo (who can play striker or in different forward positions in the team), the return of Beth Mead, and hopefully Vivianne Miedema and the other forwards already available in the squad, Jonas Eidevall will be blessed with plenty of options for his attack next season.

Will our young Brazilian Gio go back out on loan?

Jodie Taylor is still on Arsenal’s list of forwards – will she now be moving on to pastures new?

Players like Caitlin Foord will have to do their best to make the starting 11 like they did last season consistently. The Matildas winger played every game for the national team in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Unfortunately, she didn’t score as many goals as us Gooners may have hoped, but with her 1 goal and two assists, she helped Australia finish 4th in the global showpiece.

What are your hopes for her other than to improve her numbers in front of goal?

For me, before we get to her stats, with the competition for places, it will be a big season ahead for her, and if she blinks, she may struggle to get into the team. However, she’s a class act, so if she stays fit, she can be whatever she wants for Arsenal. Last season she was very effective for the team; she had six goals and six assists in 19 league games, which is incredible.

Arsenal have a big season ahead of them; they’re keen to end their 5-year league title drought. Whether Foord isn’t guaranteed her starting role, she is one player going to deliver for Jonas Eidevall. Ultimately, healthy competition for places can only improve performance as a team. You have to earn your place in the starting eleven; of course, substitutes also play their part.

After Arsenal’s injury-ridden 2022-23 season, full squad depth is necessary and hopefully players will be rotated a lot more, thus reducing the potential for injury.

What are your thoughts?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

