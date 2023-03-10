Will Arsenal Women’s Catley injury force McCabe to left-back & Pelova to start regularly? by Michelle

Arsenal’s Australian international Steph Catley is injured and will not be fit for selection for the Gunners as they welcome Reading to Meadow Park on Sunday in their next WSL challenge, with boss Eidevall saying “It’s a non-contact foot injury. She’s definitely out on Sunday (against Reading), after that, we don’t know.”

A few eyebrows were raised when Eidevall issued his Confirmed Team to face Liverpool last night (8th March) and Steph Catley was omitted. Instead, Katie McCabe moved to Catley’s usual left-back position and January-signing 23 year old Dutch international Victoria Pelova started on the wing – only her 2nd start in the WSL since joining our Gunners. Pelova then switched to midfield in the second half when new recruit Kathrine Kuhl came off the bench.

Eidevall praised the performance of Victoria Pelova in action against Liverpool as our Gunners won 2-0 at Meadow Park last night saying: “She is a versatile player, we are very happy to have her here. She showed today she can play as a wide forward, she can play as a six, as she did in the second half. When we have a squad with numbers like we have now, it is important to us that she is already at such a high level that she is ready to come in and step up and take important roles for the team. We are delighted for her.”

I think we may be seeing a lot more of Pelova over the coming weeks as McCabe is forced to cover Catley at left-back – and I think we’ll be in for a treat!

What do you think of Eidevall’s assessment?

Michelle Maxwell

