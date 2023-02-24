Will Arsenal Women’s injured internationals be match-fit as Gunners gear up to face Chelsea? by Michelle

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal Women’s clash with Chelsea in the 5th round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup on Sunday, boss Jonas Eidevall admitted that he will have to assess the injuries sustained on international duty by Sabrina D’Angelo and Lina Hurtig. Eidevall confirmed both need further assessment to see whether they will be match-fit for Arsenal’s cup clash against the Blues on Sunday. at Kingsmeadow, saying:

“We had Sabrina D”Angelo who had to come off against Canada and that’s an injury we need to further investigate.

“We have Lina that couldn’t play for Sweden – also an injury we have to investigate a little bit so those two are two question marks, but apart from that, no more.”

D’Angelo had to be substituted in Canada’s match against Japan when she had a player on player clash on Wednesday, while Hurtig didn’t feature for Sweden during the break due to an issue with her foot, which forced her to leave the training camp before their Sweden’s games against China and Germany.

Not all of Arsenal’s internationals have yet returned to London Colney as they have been travelling over 4 continents and FIFA allowed an extra matchday in this break. However Eidevall admits Chelsea will also be in the same situation as Arsenal on this front saying:

“Some players have not yet come back, it’s a one-day longer FIFA period. Usually you play your last game on the Tuesday but now they have extended it to Wednesday so it gives you one less day of preparation.

“We have had players on different continents and those FIFA rules allow them to have 24 hours longer to be back at their clubs. Of course it’s a challenge, but it’s the same for both clubs.”

Chelsea v Arsenal, Kingsmeadow Stadium, Vitality Women’s FA Cup 5th round, kick-off 2PM, UK. Watch the match live on BBC2.

Who’s heading to Kingsmeadow on Sunday?? Is it true that there were only 750 tickets released for Arsenal fans??

Michelle Maxwell

