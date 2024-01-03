Will Arsenal Women’s young Brazilian Gio find a home in the January transfer window?

Arsenal Women’s Brazilian winger Gio Queiroz is seeking a loan move this winter, per @em_sandy. The 20-year-old had a loan deal with Tottenham that fell through last window, and Spurs are a potential option again this time.

Arsenal Women’s head coach Jonas Eidevall gave an important update on Gio’s situation with the club in early November 2023 (full article below), stating “The idea was very much for Gio to go on loan because the reality is that we can only register 25 players. Gio is not registered to play for us. It is a tough situation for her as a player because she misses really valuable game time.”

It is fully anticipated that Gio will go out on loan in the January transfer window. But where? Tottenham makes sense to me. The reason Arsenal have historically loaned players to Spurs and may again is perhaps because it doesn’t require the player to move house and is less disruptive to their life in that regard.

She’d get experience of a lot more first team football and build confidence to come back to us even stronger!, no?

What do you think Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

