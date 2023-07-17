Will Arsenal’s asking price scupper Balogun’s move to Serie A giants

Fans and potential suitors are currently pondering one significant question: What is the value of Folarin Balogun?
Having showcased exceptional talent during his loan spell at Reims last season, where he scored double figures in Ligue 1, Balogun has emerged as one of the most highly sought-after youngsters globally. For Arsenal, having him in their squad is undoubtedly a blessing.
However, uncertainty still shrouds the striker’s future, with Inter Milan now joining the race to secure his signature. Following their withdrawal from the pursuit of Romelu Lukaku, Inter is keen on adding Balogun to their ranks. Nevertheless, The Daily Mail reports that they might encounter an obstacle in the form of Arsenal’s asking price.
Having already made significant investments to strengthen their squad, Arsenal is not inclined to part ways with their players at bargain prices. Consequently, they have placed a valuation of £50m on Balogun, a fee that may appear reasonable given the inflated transfer market. However, it remains to be seen whether this valuation might dissuade Inter from pursuing the talented striker.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Balogun was undoubtedly in superb form for Reims and it is clear that he is a player who will only get better.
However, we will hardly make £50m from his departure and the club must rethink that figure unless we plan to keep him in the group at the Emirates for next season.
Article is wrong, it is 50 mil euros or £40 mil but it is open to negotiation. We wont get or dont expect to get £50 mil.
I recall that someone – I think Stoke – wanted to buy him three years back when he had a year to run on his contract. They were shocked to be quoted fifteen million and walked away but he signed a new deal and is now worth a lot more. Even if we do not sell him this season he is contracted for two more seasons and with good performances his price could rise.
If a bid near fifty million comes in then we could sell, if not keep him and give him opportunities
Just checked it was Sheffield United who bid for him
Funny how Arsenal fans complain market is inflated but seems okay for Arsenal to sell top assets cheap – are we now desperate to get lead of him or why should we be bothered Inter will not pay £50M??
IF Havert/Mount are £/60M likes of vlahovic are £80M, Bayer Leverkusen demands 50M for Diaby etc Balogun should be atleast £50M pounds or€58M. Ast
IF no club matches asking price, give him game time the kid valuation will only go up probably 70M to 80M next window – Just like of City, Napoli Brigton etc Arsenal need to start putting foot down on sales out!