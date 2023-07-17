Will Arsenal’s asking price scupper Balogun’s move to Serie A giants

Fans and potential suitors are currently pondering one significant question: What is the value of Folarin Balogun?

Having showcased exceptional talent during his loan spell at Reims last season, where he scored double figures in Ligue 1, Balogun has emerged as one of the most highly sought-after youngsters globally. For Arsenal, having him in their squad is undoubtedly a blessing.

However, uncertainty still shrouds the striker’s future, with Inter Milan now joining the race to secure his signature. Following their withdrawal from the pursuit of Romelu Lukaku, Inter is keen on adding Balogun to their ranks. Nevertheless, The Daily Mail reports that they might encounter an obstacle in the form of Arsenal’s asking price.

Having already made significant investments to strengthen their squad, Arsenal is not inclined to part ways with their players at bargain prices. Consequently, they have placed a valuation of £50m on Balogun, a fee that may appear reasonable given the inflated transfer market. However, it remains to be seen whether this valuation might dissuade Inter from pursuing the talented striker.

