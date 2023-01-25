Will Arsenal’s attack make us the most feared team in England?

This season, Arsenal’s attack has undoubtedly been one of the best in the Premier League. We are the second-highest scoring team (with 45 goals) in the division, trailing only Manchester City (53 goals), but with age definitely on our players’ side, will we be the team that defences grow to fear?

Given their offensive struggles last term, Arteta’s attack is nothing short of miraculous. The Gunners have been high-scoring in a number of matches so far this campaign.

Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, and even Xhaka (who’s now more of an attacking midfielder) have all been crucial to Arsenal’s dominance this season.

Saka, Nketiah, and Martinelli have all scored at least seven goals this season. Surprisingly, Arsenal’s current top scorer is Odegaard, who has eight goals and looks like he’s on course for a 20-goal season. One thing is certain though: our captain and Saka have improved their starts in front of goal. the pair have formed a brilliant attacking duo that could easily be among the best in the world in the future.

When you watch them, you can’t help but think of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil’s partnership back then. On their best days, Ozil and Sanchez were a formidable attacking force, giving Premier League defenders nightmares.

Despite the fact that they are not there yet, the Odegaard-Saka partnership has shown hints of the Sanchez-Ozil partnership.

They have been the main players this season as a result of their outstanding performance, and they may end up being a better and more successful attacking duo at Arsenal than Mesut Ozil and Sanchez.