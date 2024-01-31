Will Arsenal’s barren transfer window come back to haunt us?

Will zero transfers come back to haunt us? I hope not!

So, my fellow Gooners, it’s been a while and I hope everyone is having a happy new year so far, but thankfully we have finally reached the end of January, a time to get rid of the blues and look forward to a positive future. Yet it remains to be seen if that will be true for Arsenal.

Now I say that because, although I am not surprised, I am disappointed in the lack of business Arsenal have done or not done in this instance in the January transfer window. Given that the window closes today I would be shocked if we have a last minute swoop for anyone.

Now FFP rules have been chucked around for the reasoning that our window is so quiet this month yet there is no doubt we are/were in need of a couple of reinforcements, and I am sure there was ways around getting them. Then again I wouldn’t want Arsenal to buy players and then be investigated in the future but I am sure there was some room for improvement somewhere along the line.

Although I do agree that if there isn’t a player out there that fits the mould then there is no point buying him just to fit the empty space.

But we do have a thin squad compared to the likes of Liverpool and even Manchester City and I struggle to see us win the league with the players that we have this season.

However, I do like nothing more than to be proven wrong though, so maybe this team will do well from now until the end of the season. Maybe we can expect some serious title contending transfer business to happen in the summer transfer window after we have won the league this season😜 we can but hope!

For now I guess we don’t need to worry too much, but come the summer if we have nothing added to our ranks then that is when we need to worry. I guess now we have to learn to play with what is at our disposal and having faith and positivity in our club and our team can sometimes go further to help then win trophies, than adding numerous players in one transfer window.

So although it’s hard to watch other teams add players to their ranks, maybe they need it more than we do and maybe we have more strength and character than we currently believe.

I guess all that’s left to say is; onwards and upwards we go Gooners, hopefully towards a strong title run, in the remaining few months! Here’s hoping hey!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

