Will Arsenal’s defence win us the Premier League title?

Arsenal’s defensive side of the game continues to get plaudits. Mikel Arteta recently boasted about his excellent defence. To echo the Arsenal manager’s comments, Jamie Carragher has openly named Arsenal as one of the best defensive teams in the Premier League this season.

The Liverpool legend remains skeptical that Arsenal will win the title, though he notes that their defensive record may be enough to propel them to a Premier League triumph.

Speaking on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports, he stated, “They were better than Liverpool in all areas, but the big thing that stood out for me was how strong they were defensively. I never felt at any point in that game that Liverpool looked threatening or that a goal was coming. Liverpool got a fortunate goal; we know that.

“I said after the game that the result was better for Manchester City than Arsenal, but Arsenal do have a slim chance of winning the title.

“That chance comes from how good they are defensively.”

Arsenal have been outstanding defensively. William Saliba has continued to demonstrate his class, while Gabriel Magalhaes appears to be on a resurgence mission. In 23 match days of the 2023–24 season, Arsenal (and Liverpool) have conceded the fewest goals (22), demonstrating how robust their defence is. Manchester City, Tottenham, and Aston Villa, who are also vying for the top spot, have respectively conceded 25, 35, and 30 goals, showing just how good the Gunners’ defence is.

Alex Ferguson famously remarked that attack wins you games, defence wins you titles, and if this Arsenal defence can stay injury-free, I believe they should be favourites to win the league.

Daniel O

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL podcast with our Irish friends OZZY, EAMONN And JONATHON picking their BEST EVER Arsenal XI since moving to the Emirates in 2006- Who would you choose?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgFrVHnsYLM

