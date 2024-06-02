Will Arsenal’s Katie McCabe be fit to captain the Republic of Ireland Women in Euro 2025 qualifier?

Arsenal Women’s Katie McCabe is currently on internatiional duty, captaining the Republic of Ireland Women in the Euro 2025 qualifiers. Unfortunately, Ireland lost 3-0 to Sweden at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday night, which keeps the Girls in Green at the bottom of qualifying group A3, while Sweden have overtaken England to claim 2nd spot, behind group leaders France.

Ireland will face Sweden again at 5.30pm on Tuesday, June 4th at Friends Arena – located next to the lake Råstasjön in Solna, just north of the City Centre, Friends Arena is the largest stadium in Scandinavia.

But the big question is: Will Katie be fit to captain the Girls in Green on Tuesday night?

Katie was with Arsenal Women in Melbourne, Australia, last week – taking part in an exhibition match, against Australian A-League All Stars, which the Gunners won 1-0. Before the Ireland v Sweden match on Friday, the Ireland coach, Eileen Gleeson, was upbeat about how Katie was coping pre-match.

Posted by The Irish times: “The good news from Republic of Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson in advance of Friday evening’s Euro 2025 qualifying game against Sweden, at the Aviva Stadium, was that Katie McCabe is shaking off the after-effects of jet lag after playing for Arsenal in an exhibition match in Melbourne a week ago.”

“But McCabe “is in good form” since joining up late with the squad after returning from Australia.

“She’s fine, she’s been sleeping, resting and is back in training,” said the manager, sounding hopeful about her captain’s availability for tonight’s game.”

Katie did indeed captain Ireland for the whole game but there were worrying signs of an injury towards the end of the game, according to the Irish independent:

“Katie McCabe seemed to pull up in the last few minutes with a hamstring but we’ll have to wait and see.”

There has been no further update on Katie’s injury so, fingers-crossed, hopefully it’s nothing serious. But this does raise the question again of game time and rest periods for players..

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….