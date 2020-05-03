Will Arsenal’s Tierney stance affect Saka contract dispute?

Kieran Tierney is supposedly being lined up as a potential replacement for Ben Chilwell at Leicester City, but could Arsenal’s decision on KT affect Saka?

Bukayo Saka has shot to prominence this season in what has to be considered a lacklustre Arsenal campaign, and despite helping the 18 year-old in achieving such a breakthrough, he has so far turned down our advances of a new deal.

Saka has impressed this term under all three of our managers, and most recently as a makeshift left-back, but it could be that the latter is actually a problem for the player.

I wonder if Saka is growing frustrated with being utilised out of position, while there is a number of rivals for his favoured role, and he may feel that he will need to leave the club in order gain a regular first-team role on the wings.

Kieran Tierney is supposedly being lined up by Leicester, but you would imagine that the only reason we would accept the Scot’s departure would be to give Saka the role on the long-term.

Bukayo wouldn’t be the first player to play his early years in a left-back role before pushing on to become a world-class winger, highlighted by the likes of Gareth Bale, and playing he certainly has the legs and ability to be an important attacking feature in the role as he has shown this term.

A number of clubs will no doubt be monitoring his situation in North London, but will Arsenal need to convince him that he will get opportunities in an advanced role? Or will they have to consider letting KT go in order to assure Saka that he will be first-choice at left-back moving forward?

Patrick