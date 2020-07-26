Will Arteta be forced to pick between Leno and Martinez this summer?

Emiliano Martinez could well be in line for his last Premier League match in an Arsenal match today, or is he?

The Argentine goalkeeper has been thoroughly impressing between the sticks since Bernd Leno fell foul of injury against Brighton, but with the German shot-stopper set to return to full training next week, he should be completely ready for the new campaign.

Leno did originally join the club with Petr Cech occupying the number 1 spot, but didn’t take long to overthrow the Chelsea legend, and has continually improved between the sticks since earning his role as first choice.

After the emergence of Martinez however, I struggle to believe that either of our goalkeepers will be happy to go into the new season without knowing they will be the man to get the nod for the campaign, and potential suitors are already lining up for Emiliano.

Leeds United are the latest side to be linked with his capture according to the Sun, as the Elland Road mob look to bolster their squad ahead of their promotion to the Premier League, and Martinez has already proved that he has the talent to be a first-team goalkeeper for a top side.

I struggle to believe that Leeds would be his best option, but the club are being linked with some high profile players like Odsonne Edouard, who has also been linked with Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal according to the Sun.

Will Arteta already have his mind made up as to who will be donning those gloves come the end of the season? Will the manager have any chance of persuading both to stay at the club beyond the summer window? with the transfer window open until October, will the pair both get opportunities to fight for the role into the start of the new season?

