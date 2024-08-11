Will Arteta be practising his new Arsenal tactics today like he did against Leverkusen?

In about a week, a new Premier League season kicks off. We have high expectations for the new season, and given notable transfer signings made by clubs like Chelsea, West Ham, and Aston Villa, as well as the narrow victory in the title race last term, we can expect a competitive 2024–25 Premier League campaign.

That said, one may ask: What could be Arsenal’s biggest obstacle going into the title race next season? Well, injury-free, the Gunners have a pretty decent squad that can easily fight for the league; the new signings can only make them better.

However, the one thing that I think could hold Arsenal back is being predictable tactically. Teams may have gradually cracked Arsenal’s tactics and found ways to stop them. Even so, while some teams believe they can now predict and nullify Arsenal’s style, they’re in for a rude shock.

During the Arsenal versus Bayer Leverkusen game, it was evident that Arteta was hinting at interesting tactical switches for the upcoming season. Against the invincible Bundesliga side, Arteta orchestrated a spectacular display within the Arsenal setup.

Those who were keen could see:

Odegaard is dropping deep to help build up play.

Jorginho used to drop to central defence at times, pairing with Gabriel, while Saliba drifted out wide as a makeshift right-back (this was probably a hint that the No. 6 would drop to the backline at times).

Oleksandr Zinchenko from leftback and Kai Havertz from striking also ended up overloading in midfield to form a double pivot, something that we may see more of.

We also observed Myles Lewis Skelly, a left back, tucking in while in possession, a move that we may see any left back executing.

Surely those are some hints of the new tactics Arteta could employ in the new season and it will interesting to see if he uses the same tactics in the Emirates Cup today against Lyon. I am sure many of Arsenal’s forthcoming opponents will be taking a keen interest to see if they can work out Arteta’s new tactics, but the Boss will surely mix it up a bit so that Arsenal’s opponents will undoubtedly be caught off guard and they won’t know what hit them when the serious football begins next week.

>What do you think?

Peter Rix

