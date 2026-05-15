Will Arteta be sacked if Arsenal still goes trophyless?

Mikel Arteta remains one of the longest-serving managers in the Premier League, having been in charge of Arsenal since the end of 2019.

Only a small number of managers have remained in charge in the top flight since then, with Pep Guardiola the only manager who has held his position longer than Arteta in the Premier League, underlining the relative stability of his tenure at Arsenal.

The former midfielder has done well in his role and has taken Arsenal to a new level, with the club now just three matches away from potentially winning the EPL and UCL titles, in what has been a highly competitive campaign.

It is an important stage of the season as players continue to hold their nerve to ensure the team remains in strong shape and continues to perform well under increasing pressure.

Arsenal title pressure and uncertainty

However, it could still go the other way with Arsenal ending the season without a trophy again, meaning the Gunners must remain cautious and ensure that is not the case as expectations continue to rise.

Attention is therefore focused on maintaining consistency in performances as small margins are likely to determine how the season concludes for Arteta’s side across the final run-in.

Joleon Lescott’s assessment of Arteta’s future

Joleon Lescott has offered a prediction on what could happen next and whether Arteta would retain his position if the team fails to win a trophy despite coming so close.

Asked whether Arteta would be sacked if he fails to win a trophy the former defender said via The Sun:

“I agree with that. I don’t know if that’s right.

“But I don’t think we’ll find out because I think they’ll win a trophy anyway.”

This perspective adds further discussion around Arsenal’s long-term direction under Arteta as the season approaches its decisive conclusion, with pressure continuing to build on performances and results.

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