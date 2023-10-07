Will Arteta be under pressure if Arsenal don’t get a result against Man City?

On Sunday night Manchester City will travel to London to face off against us in what looks to be one of the biggest games of the season. After a great start to the season from Arsenal, Arteta and his squad will be hoping to walk away on Sunday night will all three home points and quite possibly on the top of the table, but if Arteta and his side don’t walk away with the three points, will it put pressure on the manager’s shoulders?

Manchester City were our biggest opponents last season and look to be our biggest competitors for this season also. City who last season walked away winning the treble, are clearly the team to beat, and Arteta’s Arsenal side might be just the team to do it. Last season we were narrowly beaten to the title in the back end of the season, but since then we’ve recruited some great players and added a lot more depth to the squad.

Having beaten City earlier this year in the Community Sheild, Arsenal will look to draw on that and although the sides look very different to the one that won the Community Sheild, Arteta will look to implement the same principles and hopefully walk away with all three points. Arsenal haven’t beaten Manchester City in the Premier League since 2015, so we know it’s not going to be an easy game, but we are strong enough to compete.

City dropped points away at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend in the EPL, losing 2-1, but won in The Champions Legue mid-week against RB Leipzig 3-1. While Arsenal won 4-0 against Bournemouth last weekend in the EPL but lost 2-1 against Lens in The Champions League. So, momentum kind of swings both ways and it could be anyone’s game.

City have been so dominant for the past few years, but I think this year could be our time to change that, with great recruitment in the summer and a team that looks together, Arsenal might be the team to beat this season. Especially after last season, it takes a lot out of a team to win a treble and as long as Arsenal stays consistent, we could be the team to knock them off their throne.

I don’t think this game is season defining if we lose, but it could be season defining for City if we win, if that makes sense. Arteta will certainly feel the pressure, but I don’t think it will define his season, the club has clearly bought into the project Arteta plans to implement and so far, it looks good.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

JustArsenal Show –

NEO analyses our Win Against Bournemouth and our loss Against Lens…….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…