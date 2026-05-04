Will Arteta ever resign as the Arsenal manager?

Mikel Arteta is on course to potentially secure two major trophies for Arsenal at the end of the season, and discussions are already underway regarding a new contract for the manager. The club reportedly intends to formalise an extension once the campaign concludes, choosing to delay negotiations for now to avoid unnecessary distractions.

Arsenal are on the verge of returning to consistent success, and the current squad has demonstrated strong belief in Arteta’s leadership. The players continue to respond positively to his methods, reflecting the stability he has brought since taking charge.

Stability and long-term vision

Arteta has worked diligently to ensure the team meets expectations, both domestically and in European competition. His influence has been central to Arsenal’s resurgence, with the club now firmly established among the top sides once again.

The former midfielder has also developed a strong connection with the club, appearing fully committed to the long-term project at the Emirates. His approach has combined tactical discipline with a clear vision for sustained success.

There is a growing sense that Arteta could remain one of the leading managers in European football for years to come, given the progress made under his guidance and the trajectory of the team.

Hamann’s view on Arteta’s commitment

As reported by Mirror Football, Didi Hamann expressed confidence that Arteta has no intention of leaving his role. He said, “I don’t think Mikel Arteta will walk. I can say that because I think he always says how much he loves the club and how much he sees it as a privilege to manage the football club.”

Hamann’s comments underline the belief that Arteta remains deeply invested in Arsenal’s future, regardless of short-term outcomes. His commitment appears rooted in both professional ambition and personal attachment to the club.

This sense of continuity could prove crucial as Arsenal look to build on their current momentum and establish a period of sustained success under his leadership.