Will Arteta hold Arsenal back in the long run?
Arteta has proven himself with a streak of good performances, only losing to Liverpool, with the players performing well as a cohesive team, the club is close to a Champions League spot, but with changes in the managerial landscape and difficult fixtures from January to February, top four is looking less likely. If Arteta fails to qualify for Champions League this season as well, should the next season be his final season?
The Spanish manager has rebuilt the club from the wreckage Unai Emery left behind. During his tenure, the management structure has improved, recruitment are making more shrewd signings and the academy is producing higher quality prospects that can either go into the first team or be sold off to other clubs. One thing that has not improved for Arsenal is our league position. Finishing in eighth position for two consecutive season is not growth at all. The club looks to finish higher than our previous season but let’s not count our chickens before they hatch.
The club has improved and it is thanks to Arteta. He was able to outlast Frank Lampard at Chelsea and Ole Gunnar Solskjær at Manchester United but that may be to our own detriment. With them being sacked, the respective clubs were able to bring in bigger managers that are capable winning major trophies, we have already seen that with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.
No matter what Arteta achieves at Arsenal for the next 18 months, Arsenal should secure a top manager that can take over once his contract is done. We can see how having a novice manager coaching a top team limits the chances a club has at the League. They could even get to second place but they will not be the ones that will lift the trophy.
Arteta has done well so far, even winning an FA cup. Nonetheless, when his contract ends, it is time for the next manager to take control and elevate Arsenal to new heights, whoever that mastermind may be.
I think at this point we need to see how we end up at the end of the season. Of we are In top 6 I am happy to stay with arteta.
Top managers need to be developed and need time. I think growing a manager with the club we can get a great like wenger or fergie. However nothing less than top 6 is acceptable
Wenger gave us too 4 for years with such inferior quality team and we were not happy with that and today we are happy for 5th and 6th position
Top 4 is the target for me anything less is a failure having been very heavily backed in the last season 18 months ,no body would have complained if the club had replaced him after the shambolic season we had last time around .
Where as I saw something in him when he hoodwinked me with the FA cup win that as now dwindled completely after 2 years with the type of football he’s encouraging our players to play ,yes he gets results (just )against inferior opponents but the football stays the same and that is something I can’t get behind as a fan .
Depends on whether he is willing to gamble in tough away matches or not, in the future. Because he is currently too conservative when visiting the lion’s dens, such as Etihad, Anfield and Old Trafford
Even if he can’t reach top six in the end of this season, his players will be highly familiar with positional-play tactics. This will make the transition much easier to a positional-play adopter, such as Ten Hag, Guardiola, Flick, Low, Mancini and Tuchel, if one of them is willing to join us
I’m reserving my opinion to see where we are at the end of the season.
I feel Mikel has a vision on how he wants his players to play, he just seems lacking in the know how to utilise to their fullest potential.
My major worry is his inability to address the high press.
After two 8th paced finishes under Arteta the club decided on a major reset. Surprisingly Arteta was retained. 6 new young players were bought in at a cost of 150m. These were added to Leno Gabriel Partey Tierney Xhaka Aubameyang and Lacazette plus the promising ESR and Saka and Martinelli. With no European football Arteta has fielded just 14 regular starters in the league. After a slow start the team is disputing 4th place. Top 6 will be a good enough finish for Arteta to be given another season to finish the rebuild by off loading 6-7 underachievers and brnging in 3-4 new players. Top 4 will be the goal next season.
“No matter what Arteta achieves at Arsenal for the next 18 months, Arsenal should … (replace him)”
With respect, that makes absolutely no sense to me.
Win quadraple..
You cant guess what is going to happen in the future with any confidence but the position we are in today proves, with the expenditure in his tennure and the emergence of our young talent, failure to at least secure CL, would be a failure. I am sure a top manager/coach can get a top four finish with these players, this season.
These articles are very prevalent on this site and just plain weird in my opinion…for the first time in years the team is displaying with heart, tenacity and a real togetherness and well positioned for the top four and a real joy to watch..what to they get for their amazing turnaround? Articles about who the next manager is going to be..Stevie Wonder can see how much improvement has been overseen by Arteta…I just don’t understand you guys or if you are even fans of Arsenal
Seems the writer wants Arteta out at all cost that’s why he is predicting a fail season despite been on same point with 4th place team and after just 13point.
Actually I understand some fans obsession with bling superstars football managers and players, I mean Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs and city has coaches with shining cv while we only have a rookie manager who just started his career less than 2years, however, he is doing more than my expectations already, especially how he managed to clear out/disband the ‘mafia gang’ and selectively bring in effective players, with these alone, I’ll want to see how we finish this season and how we progress next season.
I know we are not playing in the old way, hold on.. what’s the old way?…Pre-Wenger, Pre-invincible or Wenger last year?
Not to mention adajim, what other manager do you know of that you can tell genuinely loves the club and talks all the time about what a honor and a dream it is to manage Arsenal..I don’t know about you but I find that very gratifying
From what I have seen of Arteta so far, I truly think he would make an amazing Director Of Football or Assistant manager.
Been so impressed by his sharp acknowledgment of problem areas in our team and addressing them quickly.
He does not tolerate primadonna’s too. It’s “My way or the highway” attitude.
But as a first team manager I am not too sure so far..
I get very confused when “Top Managers” are referenced as a single species, “Big Name Manager” or “Novice Manager” appears to be the debate, which is nonsense the only thing that matters is does it work with the Club’s current situation, whoever that Club might be. It worked for Chelsea (as it usually seems to) as Tuchel has kicked on well from what Lampard had done
Who are these people anyway, Ancelloti replaced by Benitez at Everton, Mourinho & van Gaal at United, is this new guy there a Big Name/Top Manager?, time will tell as it did with the others mentioned
Is Moyes in the Club?, is Rogers?, is ten Hag?, is Ranieri?, is Pochettino?, the list is too long to prattle on
Closer to home is Emery?, was Wenger, was Rioch?, was Graham?, I honestly don’t know what the entry point is
I think the answer to this exam paper is timing, the right time for the Club to make the change and maybe as importantly whether Arteta thinks the time is right to move on
As suggested above, what the point of trying to predict the future?
If Arteta finishes in the top4 then he is on the way to success so why then not trust him to take the club further? A disappointing second half of the season – as in no top6 – would spell the beginning of the end. Still being a relatively new manager isn’t sufficient. The risk was taken and Arteta hasn’t been a disaster at this point. An upward trajectory is still required
