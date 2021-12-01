Will Arteta hold Arsenal back in the long run?

Arteta has proven himself with a streak of good performances, only losing to Liverpool, with the players performing well as a cohesive team, the club is close to a Champions League spot, but with changes in the managerial landscape and difficult fixtures from January to February, top four is looking less likely. If Arteta fails to qualify for Champions League this season as well, should the next season be his final season?

The Spanish manager has rebuilt the club from the wreckage Unai Emery left behind. During his tenure, the management structure has improved, recruitment are making more shrewd signings and the academy is producing higher quality prospects that can either go into the first team or be sold off to other clubs. One thing that has not improved for Arsenal is our league position. Finishing in eighth position for two consecutive season is not growth at all. The club looks to finish higher than our previous season but let’s not count our chickens before they hatch.

The club has improved and it is thanks to Arteta. He was able to outlast Frank Lampard at Chelsea and Ole Gunnar Solskjær at Manchester United but that may be to our own detriment. With them being sacked, the respective clubs were able to bring in bigger managers that are capable winning major trophies, we have already seen that with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

No matter what Arteta achieves at Arsenal for the next 18 months, Arsenal should secure a top manager that can take over once his contract is done. We can see how having a novice manager coaching a top team limits the chances a club has at the League. They could even get to second place but they will not be the ones that will lift the trophy.

Arteta has done well so far, even winning an FA cup. Nonetheless, when his contract ends, it is time for the next manager to take control and elevate Arsenal to new heights, whoever that mastermind may be.

Vuyo Mataka