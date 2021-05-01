Will Arteta ignore Martinelli and play without a striker again?

We have spent all season saying that it is unfair on Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Folarin Balogun because they simply can’t get any chances in the Arsenal first team.
But, this week, with both Lacazette and Aubameyang not fully fit, Arteta had the perfect chance to use one of his other three Number Nines against Villarreal on Thursday, but instead opted to play without any centre-forward at all!
Admittedly Nketiah had got a chance in the game against Everton (without success) but how must Martinelli feel about being left out when he should be the next first choice hitman? Arteta has been saying since January that Martinelli has just been unlucky that the more senior players have kept him out of the starting line-up, but he can’t say that about Thursday night can he?
Yes the Brazilian finally came on in the second half when we were 2-0 down and had been reduced to 10-men, but I bet he wishes he had started the game.
It seems unlikely that Aubameyang will be available for Sunday or on Thursday as Arteta said yesterday: “He hasn’t trained much, he is still not at the level in his physique that he should be to start. We will see again tomorrow how he is. Yesterday he could only play a few minutes but we managed to get him on the pitch, which is great news for us.”
So, can anyone explain whether Arteta has no confidence in any strikers except the injured Aubameyang and Lacazette, or does he really believe that we can win the game without any recognised striker?
I am certainly confused…
I think Arteta is totally lost. As he treated William Saliba he is treating Gabriel Martinelli. To me it is sad to see the control freak Arteta, treating young future Stars this way. Arteta has a very dark vengeful side against some young players. I will be happy when this poor, poor manager is gone.
Whether by accident or designArteta brings Arsenal home with just a one goal deficit to overturn.
Normally this would be regarded as our tie to lose so I don’t understand the pessimism.
As for selection well the ends justify the means.
Chelsea play with 8 defenders a midfielder and two attackers.
Tuchel will probably play 9 defenders as they protect their one goal away win.
Both clubs fans, coaches and players season is on the line.
Squeaky bum time
Could be, because Smith-Rowe actually possessed the ball very well in Spain. I knew he has the abilities to play as a false nine, because his hold-up play is better than Aubameyang’s/ Nketiah’s and his aerial ability isn’t bad either
Arteta still needs to improve the defenders’ and the midfielders’ confidence though. If we keep making misplaced passes, we won’t win the next two games
Both arteta and the players are confused.
How can you play a false 9 tactics, yet they kept switching the ball to the wings and kept playing stupid hopeful crosses (to who exactly. lord bendtner?)
I think its plain simple, arteta doesn’t like the lad(Gabi) for reasons best known to him and definately not on footballing abilities
Thats what he kept doing during those barren spells in Nov when he kept using willian and laca at No 10 role when he had ESR fit and ready to go
The guy is just clueless and am tired of him, things are supposed to be getting better not the other way round.
Ah yes the masterstroke from Arteta,let’s play with no striker for the most important match in years and see how it pans out ,I mean we have never used this tactic all season but lets experiment just for laughs .
As quickly as I got sucked into the hype surrounding Arteta I’ve just as quickly realised he’s winged it since he signed for us , he’s out of his depth and I really worry for the club if he’s left in charge for next season .
The Newcastle match will go the same way as the rest of the season ,unforgettable .
Yet incredibly Arsenal are two games away from our most successful season in 5 years
Arteta is a complete idiot he is destroying the talent of Martinelli and can see the kid leave if he does not start getting regular game time hopefully Arteta will be gone before it reaches that stage and a new manager will get the very best out of him and go on to be a great player for Arsenal! ARTETA OUT!!