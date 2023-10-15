Will Arteta listen to the fans and buy Arsenal a new striker in January?

Our Arsenal team appears to be stronger and better than it was last season, when we regained our competitive edge. However, there is reason to assume that our head coach, Mikel Arteta, will attempt to enhance his squad in the January transfer window as he seeks to lead us to a Premier League triumph.

We are unbeaten after eight games and second in the league table with 20 points, the same as our bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspurs, although they have a greater goals scored number.

We made some significant signings over the summer. We set the club’s transfer record with a £105 million deal for Declan Rice, our new midfielder, who has had an impact on how we play by infusing creativity and calmness into our midfield.

We also bought Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £60.2 million. He has yet to shine, but he has shown hints that he will.

Jurrien Timber joined us from Ajax for £34 million as well, although he only played for a few minutes before suffering a long-term injury. We also signed David Raya on a loan deal, and what a revolution he has been. Some would mock me for saying it, but the Spaniard has seamlessly played himself into being our No. 1, relegating a brilliant keeper like Ramsdale to the bench.

We are as prepared as we can be to face anyone. Nonetheless, there is agreement that our squad still has some small flaws that should be addressed as soon as the transfer market opens. Several analysts and pundits have observed that our striking will need to be improved.

It’s not that Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah aren’t good, but there’s a case to be made that they waste a lot of chances, lending credence to claims that we don’t have a killer No. 9 who can capitalize on the numerous chances we create in front of goal.

Arteta may aim to bring in a new striker in January to provide more goals and competition for Jesus and Nketiah; pundits such as Gary Neville and Ian Wright and many others have stated that this is the only way to give us a competitive advantage in the title fight.

There is no doubt that Arteta will use the January transfer window to bring additional firepower and creativity to his squad. We’ve shown a lot of tenacity and consistency this season, but we’ll need more depth and talent to keep our title challenge going and compete in the Champions League.

Darren N

