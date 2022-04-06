Mikel Arteta has shown on a number of occasions that he is willing to change up his formation to get the best out of his side, and on the back of two straight defeats for Arsenal, now could be the time.
We look set to be without both Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey for at least the weekend’s fixture, while the Scot is reported to be out for most if not all of the remainder of the current campaign. With that in mind, and with Nuno Tavares’s defensive liability being exposed on too many occasions, it could be time to shore up our defence.
While Tavares could well profit from being deployed in a wing-back role, the LWB slot is one that Bukayo Saka has previously excelled in also, and it could well give us the opportunity to bring Nicolas Pepe back into the fold.
Partey’s injury means that Granit Xhaka centrally, while Lokonga has deputised previously he has found minutes hard to come by in 2022 and it remains to be seen whether the manager has trust in him at this crucial point in the campaign, and the manager has previously shown a keen interest in a back five.
Possible Arsenal XI this weekend:
Ramsdale
White Holding Gabriel
Cedric Odegaard Xhaka Saka
Pepe/Martinelli Lacazette Smith Rowe
In this system, ESR would operate somewhere between the midfield and front three, similarly to Mason Mount during Euro 2020 last summer, while Odegaard would also come out from his deep role and operate in the hole as Emile pushes up the field, while Saka would also use his energy to get up and down the field to give us an extra man in both defence and attack.
Looking at those available at present, the alternative is to stick with the current formation, with this XI:
Ramsdale
Cedric White Gabriel Saka/Tavares
Lokonga Xhaka
Martinelli/Pepe Odegaard ESR/Saka
Lacazette
The more I look at our options, what fears me the most is seeing Nuno put in a similar performance to Monday at LB, not that he was the only player to fail to bring his A game. Saka simply has to play on the LW and track back his utmost if we are to stick with the system in use at present.
Another potential selection if sticking with the same system could be to shuffle a number of players around, which could mean a lot of training this week to adjust, and could well be too risky is to complete switch up the back four, with Ben White moving out to the right, Cedric coming out to the left and with Rob Holding slotting in at centre-back, but will that completely break up any cohesion which we have built up in recent months?
How would you line up against Brighton assuming that all of Tomiyasu, Partey and Tierney remain unavailable?
Patrick
When Arteta send all our backup on loan and gave some away for free like Chambers, Niles and aubamayang, some fans said that was the best thing but I knew then that sooner or later that decision is going to cost us, now Tierney is out of the season, partey alos might be out of the season, all of a sudden that decision look stupid. I will always be an arsenal first before supporting any coach or player, so I’m going to say if we failed to get top4, Arteta should be replaced, I mean this season is the best time to get it, no European football no cups football for over 3 months now. And to cap it off we spent over 150 million on signings
Ramsdale
White Holding Gabriel
Cedric Xhaka Tavares
ESR Odegaard Saka
Lacazette.
IMHO I think going to a back 3 with wingbacks would be the best.
Ramsdale
White Holding Gabriel
Cedric/Tavares Lokonga Xhaka Saka
Martinelli Laca Pepe
I also wouldn’t mind dropping Laca and replacing him with Martinelli as striker and ESR on the wing.
I’m not in favor of dropping Laca for Nketiah, because team-wise we are better off with either ESR starting or Pepe starting. Nketiah just hasn’t shown enough, and why give the chances to someone who is off in the Summer?
I would even give Martinelli a run as striker, something that was reportedly happing in Dubai. We would be better off giving opportunities to ESR or Pepe, give chances to players who are here beyond the Summer.
No tavares he is completely out of his depth just can’t defend and is all over the place cedric has to play left back now!
I think if everybody played to their usual standards on Monday and we lost 3-0 then maybe change the system, but it wasn’t the system that did for us it was so many poor performances in one game
So I think we should go for same again but with the enforced change(s)
So Tavares in again at left back and either Sambi or Elneny in for Partey if he doesn’t make it
Personally I would like to see Eddie in for Laca as I have for a while but I think Arteta will stick with his Captain again for that reason, he is Captain
Playing people out of position now because we have lost one game doesn’t make sense to me either
If we lose again to Brighton then it needs a bit of a shake up but for that game I think we need to give the players a chance to put right their wrongs and start another run
The 4-3-3 formation worked well before the long international break ruined the team’s cohesiveness
We shouldn’t change it just because our main pivots in the front line and in the deep midfield area didn’t make good passes in one game
This is a chance for Nketiah and Lokonga, to prove they can also be our main pivots