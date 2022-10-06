Arsenal brought Ethan Nwaneri off the bench to become the youngest ever Premier League player ever when coming on against Brentford, but how much more minutes is he likely to see in the first-team?

The manager Mikel Arteta claimed that he followed his gut in deciding to give the 15 year-old his senior debut, before insisting that he believes he was ‘ready’, and with the Europa League usually a large outlet for the top English sides to give younger players minutes to pick up invaluable experience, today could well be an opportunity for him to be seen again.

Nwaneri was given next to no time to make an impact when coming on against Brentford, but that outing should have been a bit of an ice-breaker, a way to lessen the nerves for when he gets his next chance, and if Arteta is serious about the young future star, today could be when he gets his first chance to get a foothold on a football game.

The midfielder is supposedly wanted by a number of our rivals, which is believed to have been one of the catalysts behind him being thrust into the spotlight and given that early debut appearance, and we will all be waiting for our next taste, and with much of our first-team likely to be rested this evening, this could prove to be a great opportunity to use him.

While I’m not expecting him to come in to start, he could well be turned to as a replacement for Granit Xhaka at either half-time, or more likely around the hourmark, but the thinking behind him could be different if we fail to gain an advantage in the opening 60 minutes of play.

Do you believe Arteta will show he was serious about Nwaneri by playing him in the Europa League and cup competitions? Is 30 minutes too much to expect for the youngster? Am I wrong in thinking he will likely only feature if we are already winning?

Patrick

