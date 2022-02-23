Will Arteta save millions by making Smith-Rowe our centre-forward?

Everyone knows that Arsenal are currently having a crisis in the striker department, with Aubameyang leaving abruptly and Lacazette and Nketiah leaving the club in the summer.
It was hoped that Folarin Balogun would fill one of those positions, but he showed that he wasn’t ready yet to step up before going on loan to Middlesbrough. It remains to be seen how that works out…
At least Arteta tried to buy a new hitman in January (I’m still upset about Vlahovic choosing Juventus) but we must definitely bring in a very talented hitman this summer, if not two.
There has been rumours of Martinelli being trained in the role recently (which may be revealed tomorrow), but Arteta has hinted that he can see Smith-Rowe stepping up to the plate as well. ESR has certainly found his scoring boots lately, and after he hit the net against Brentford again, Arteta revealed: “I think he can play in four positions.
“He can play as a left-winger, he can play as a left attacking midfielder, right attacking midfielder and he can play as a 9; very, very well I think.”
If Arteta really believes in Smith-Rowe, it would save him the problem of having to choose between Martinelli and ESR in every game. A line-up of Saka, Odegaard and Martinelli with Smith-Rowe in the centre would be a formidale force, with Gabi and Emile swapping places at will during the game. It could be an amazing ensemble, confuse our opponents, and would save Arsenal millions in funds by not having to buy a new striker.
What do you think?
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
No.. No.. And no!
Imo that should not be a priority at this moment in time, let S.Rowe continue to develop his game playing CAM/LW and Martinelli LW. Pepe on the other hand would be intriguing but the boss has to select him first!
Agree with you completely. Would be a huge mistake to move ESR to the CF position. Arteta has tried playing ESR up top in the middle twice; against Emery in Europa, and against City; both times were failures.
Seems almost silly not to try Pepe there at least once. 72 million sits on the bench, so he can experiment with a young player fantastic as a LW or 10. Can’t help but wonder if ego and arrogance is driving this
If he’s thinking about playing him in that false nine position which he deployed with minimum effect when we got embarrassed by our former manager with an inferior team I would suggest he go back to the drawing board .
Smith-Rowe played the false nine role decently in Villareal, so he could be tried there again if Lacazette and Nketiah are unavailable. Saka is also good with his back to goal, but he is highly required to receive direct passes from Ramsdale
We’ve got plenty of young CFs waiting for their promotions though, so the CF experiments would likely not happen. Arsenal just need to make sure they won’t pay an obscene amount of money for Joao Felix
You never can tell.
He may just perform well.
I mean, what worse can he do, compared to what we already have now.
There is no harm in trying. After all, we have been experimenting with other things like: switching to a 4-3-3, selling Auba, benching Pepe.
Let’s just try this one out.
Mr. Coach Arteta,, every business venture entails Risk Taking.
Let us leave Smith Rowe to strengthen as our number 10 Shirted player.and control the left Flank. While Odegaad our 8 controls the Right Flank.
Then Gabriel Martinelli takes the 9 shirt and grows there, namely that he has speed, is a good header, is a perfect finisher , is energetic and hungry for goals. Try that 9 for Martinelli in your starting XI tomorrow against Wolves and we will not regret it Mr Coach. Lacazelle can come in during 2nd half to seal for a win. You will be surprised by Martinelli.
ESR as CF would be a big gamble considering that our season rests on every single game now, so no experiments for now, rather have Martinelli up there so he can develop his full potential
I think it’s a great idea and it’s not as if he would be a false 9 as I believe he is 6ft and can do the hold up job when necessary which Laca cannot do and he is taller than Laca at 1.82 v 1.76m.
There is a big difference in playing as a 9 rather than a false 9 which I think Laca actually has been playing! Yes, The Smith centrally with Martinelli and Saka either side sounds pretty good to me.
We may as well recall Balogun from loan or try Mika Bierrth upfront.
I thought ESR & Saka were very good for us last season but both needed to add finishing to their game, well they’ve done that, let that carry on until there’s a reason not to
I thought Laca had a good game against Brentford, looked sharp in the box first half and then did what he does well from a deeper role when we changed things slightly for the second half
No need to tinker for the sake of it in my view