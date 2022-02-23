Will Arteta save millions by making Smith-Rowe our centre-forward?

Everyone knows that Arsenal are currently having a crisis in the striker department, with Aubameyang leaving abruptly and Lacazette and Nketiah leaving the club in the summer.

It was hoped that Folarin Balogun would fill one of those positions, but he showed that he wasn’t ready yet to step up before going on loan to Middlesbrough. It remains to be seen how that works out…

At least Arteta tried to buy a new hitman in January (I’m still upset about Vlahovic choosing Juventus) but we must definitely bring in a very talented hitman this summer, if not two.

There has been rumours of Martinelli being trained in the role recently (which may be revealed tomorrow), but Arteta has hinted that he can see Smith-Rowe stepping up to the plate as well. ESR has certainly found his scoring boots lately, and after he hit the net against Brentford again, Arteta revealed: “I think he can play in four positions.

“He can play as a left-winger, he can play as a left attacking midfielder, right attacking midfielder and he can play as a 9; very, very well I think.”

If Arteta really believes in Smith-Rowe, it would save him the problem of having to choose between Martinelli and ESR in every game. A line-up of Saka, Odegaard and Martinelli with Smith-Rowe in the centre would be a formidale force, with Gabi and Emile swapping places at will during the game. It could be an amazing ensemble, confuse our opponents, and would save Arsenal millions in funds by not having to buy a new striker.

What do you think?