Will Arteta stay at Arsenal long enough to become a legend like Wenger?

Mikel Arteta has proven to be an excellent coach. Back in 2019, Arsenal gambled on him, arousing the sleeping giant that Arsenal had become. For an inexperienced coach that was a huge ask and in the beginning it seemed Arsenal had put their wager on the wrong guy.

Arteta, on the other hand, has seen Arsenal progress game after game, season after season. The Spaniard’s work at Arsenal speaks for itself; the Gunners are now solidly at the summit of the Premier League, 5 points ahead (could be 8 points at the end of this weekend), with 11 games left to be named the Champions.

Amidst all this success at Arsenal, it is obvious Arteta has collected some admirers. Top teams ought to want Arteta, because who else would they want? It is in this thought that soon a team will have the courage to come for Arteta, that Pete O’Rourke argues in Give Me Sport that the worst thing that could happen to Arsenal is them losing Arteta to another team. “It’d be a massive blow to lose him, but it’s no surprise to see Arteta attracting interest from other clubs,” O’Rourke said.

“There was talk of Barcelona not long ago—I would take it as a compliment for the work that he’s doing.

“I don’t think there’s any real fear for Arsenal fans to think Arteta might leave the club right now. He’s in this project.”

Manchester City could eye him if Pep leaves, not forgetting that Barcelona and Real Madrid have at one time been linked with the Arsenal man, but so far nothing concrete has come out of these links. For many Gooners, they’d be hoping Arteta stays loyal and strives to be an Arsenal legend as Wenger was. Arteta already hinted at his dream of being at Arsenal a few weeks ago when links to Real Madrid popped up, saying as quoted by Metro, “What I can tell is that I’m fully focused on what I’m doing here and extremely proud and grateful to do what I’m doing in this football club. That’s it.”

It is only the beginning, and we can’t imagine the heights to which Arteta will take Arsenal.

Do you think that Arteta will stay and become an Arsenal legend like Wenger? Or move on when a bigger club comes calling?

