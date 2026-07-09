Will Aston Villa consider a huge bid for Ezri Konsa amidst Arsenal interest?

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Ezri Konsa this summer as the Gunners look to strengthen their squad and admire the England international.

Konsa has been a regular for Aston Villa and is now starting matches for England at the World Cup, highlighting his importance for both club and country.

The defender won the Europa League this summer and is happy at Villa Park. However, the prospect of joining one of the Premier League’s leading clubs could present a new challenge if the opportunity arises.

Arsenal keen to strengthen defence

Konsa would compete with Gabriel and William Saliba for a place in Arsenal’s starting line-up if he completed a move to the Emirates. The Gunners are reportedly keen to add him to their squad as they continue to strengthen ahead of the new season.

His consistent performances have established him as one of the most reliable defenders in the league, making him an attractive target for Arsenal as they look to improve their defensive options.

A move, however, may prove difficult given Aston Villa’s determination to retain one of their key players.

Aston Villa determined to keep Konsa

Villa have no intention of selling Konsa, with Football Insider reporting that the club have no plans to accept any offer for the defender during the current transfer window.

The report adds that Arsenal could be prepared to submit a substantial bid, but even a significant offer is unlikely to persuade Villa to change their stance.

The Midlands club reportedly consider Konsa to be one of their most important players and is determined to keep him as they look to build on last season’s success. Retaining the core of their squad remains a priority, making any potential transfer to Arsenal difficult despite the Gunners’ reported interest.

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