Aston Villa are claimed to be in want of £40 Million to allow Douglas Luiz to leave and join Arsenal after the club made at least one offer for his signature.
It is reported that we tabled an offer for around £20 Million today, as we looked to bolster our injury-ravaged midfield position.
The Independent has claimed that Aston Villa are now demanding £40 Million to allow midfielder Luiz to leave the club, and it will be interesting to see how the Gunners react to the demands.
TalkSPORT are claiming that a second bid has also been rejected, with the two clubs seemingly struggling to agree on a fair price.
𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: #AFC’s second bid, of £23m plus add-ons, for Douglas Luiz has been rejected by #AVFC.
– talkSPORT sources understand
📲 Listen ☞ https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/T2ALGb65WF
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 1, 2022
I imagine we will have reservations over paying double our initial offer, and could wel consider alternatives, but with the clock ticking down to the end of the window, we could well be forced into paying up.
Youri Tielemans is one who has been continually linked with the move, but both Elneny and Partey’s injuries has left us lacking defensively through the middle, and the Belgian could be considered too attacking.
Am I the only one who thinks we may let this deal go and seek out an alternative?
Patrick
————————————
The Just Arsenal Show discusses the potential of Mykhaylo Mudryk. This young Ukranian would be a great signing…
Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids
25 CommentsAdd a Comment
I think we should go for it…
This is one of the disadvantages of leaving it too late. Arsenal had a lot of time to strengthen the midfield, rather they waited to be wrecked by injury before acting. Well, I don’t think he’s worth 40mil. Having just one year left on his contract.
What option do Arsenal have at this time? Way let’s see how it pans out.
Had we moved earlier we’d of moved for different positions so doesn’t that kind of counter that.
I am unsure whether we would be able to sign anybody now given the way Villa is reluctant to sell
This is really poor decision making.
Arteta knew how Partey is injury prone…
So we needed depth… He had more than month to secure DM or CM but didn’t act, now they are in panic situation which could end up being paid over and above market value
Sky Sports say 25m bid made. He’s worth more to Arsenal I think. If Villa are asking for 40m, maybe a deal can be done for somewhere in between
We are being taken to the cleaners again if we budge.
We sold Martinez to them for peanuts. We gave Chambers to them for free. And they are skinning us for a player whose replacement they already bought and who’s to be a free agent in 10 months.
I say fudge Villa. Luiz will play like shite for them for pricing him out of a move and he’ll be available in January for peanuts.
iTS A POKER GAME involving time before the window shuts, as well as money . Clued up Gooners also factor in that Luiz, if not sold this window, can talk to suitors next JANand leave for nothing come next summer.
Neither our club, nor Villa, will overlook that fact!
I thought PL players cannot talk to PL clubs in January if their contract is running down..?
Arsenal seem desperate. What’s certain is thatbthey will surely sign a midfielder weather it is Douglas or someone else. But Douglas suits what we want because of his premier league experience and he is a DM. Let’s hope Edu is able to pull it off and add him to the Brazilians in the team. But really, why would Arteta wait this late knowing Pathey’s injury record?
He wait because of his or Edu’s poor decision making
Nothing to do with Partey. Elneny picked up a long-term injury that is who we are replacing. We obviously had Luiz earmarked for such a scenario. Tielemans goes on the back burner. Villa playing hardball doesn’t make us desperate. Don’t see anyone calling Chelsea desperate in their pursuit of Auba.
Chelsea have been desperate whole window. Actually many people calling them desperate. And Edu is beyond desperation at this point. He’s practically in panic mode now.
How is panic mode? Seems like we planned for this event the entire window. Wait until the deadline and pursue our original plan in other positions. If something happens injury related then we pivot to that. Sensible planning by all accounts in my book.
@Angus – yes, exactly.
Lots of people saying “told you so” but the reality is that it’s really unlucky to get two injuries in the same position early on and Partey’s not expected to be out for long anyway.
Also, nothing I’ve seen suggests Elneny’s injury is confirmed as long-term as yet, they’re still awaiting medical reports was the last I heard.
It’s been called a serious muscle injury and we are looking at Luiz so I’d assume it’s lengthy enough as you say Partey’s injury is not that serious should be back during the international break. Unless Luiz was always the plan but we wanted to negotiate down or wait until jan/summer if necessary. Who knows? The idea of waiting until the end is that you can make an informed decision on the final pieces. Going by reports though if we moved early we’d have Tielemans at a fair expense where we have no injuries in that area at all and Ode/Xhaka have been great.
a
Villa just playing silly. They signed his replacement. He’s got a year left. No way they get 40 million.
He has 1 year left on his contract.
Buy him in Jan for 10-15 M.
Their is a long world cup break in between, so for 2-3 months we will save a hand sum figure.
That’s a good point actually. We have only about 14 PL matches until January and 6 EL matches. And whatever we get from Carabao Cup. So it’s not that many to be honest.
Pay de 40 Million and discount the excess out of Arteta’s and Edu’s salaries!!! We told them so!!!!!!!!!
40m is way too high.Call their bluff and back off.
Meanwhile we a gifting Bellerin for nothing to Barcelona. A priority I guess.
Shame shame shame. We needed a DM from the start of the summer!!!
We are trying to sign a DM so your getting your wish. We have Partey/Elneny/Patino/Azeez on our books already. Without including Lokonga/Zinchenko/White as options. We were not desperate for a DM. As is I like Luiz as option if we are not overpaying and Elneny has a serious issue. If Villa want a silly fee I say we go with Lokonga/Zinchenko for the next 3 before Partey will be back again. Only 8 games until the WC at that point.
Says on sky he can talk to foreign clubs from 18th November. I like him he’s a good player. I’d offer no lore than £30m though
It is true that we needed a DM from the start of the summer, but the management believed that Elneny would provide adequate cover. It wasn’t foreseen that Elneny would sustain what is said to be a long term injury. I’d be reluctant to overpay for Luiz. White, Zinchenko and Lokonga should be able to provide some cover until Partey returns