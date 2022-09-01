Aston Villa are claimed to be in want of £40 Million to allow Douglas Luiz to leave and join Arsenal after the club made at least one offer for his signature.

It is reported that we tabled an offer for around £20 Million today, as we looked to bolster our injury-ravaged midfield position.

The Independent has claimed that Aston Villa are now demanding £40 Million to allow midfielder Luiz to leave the club, and it will be interesting to see how the Gunners react to the demands.

TalkSPORT are claiming that a second bid has also been rejected, with the two clubs seemingly struggling to agree on a fair price.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: #AFC’s second bid, of £23m plus add-ons, for Douglas Luiz has been rejected by #AVFC. – talkSPORT sources understand 📲 Listen ☞ https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/T2ALGb65WF — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 1, 2022

I imagine we will have reservations over paying double our initial offer, and could wel consider alternatives, but with the clock ticking down to the end of the window, we could well be forced into paying up.

Youri Tielemans is one who has been continually linked with the move, but both Elneny and Partey’s injuries has left us lacking defensively through the middle, and the Belgian could be considered too attacking.

Am I the only one who thinks we may let this deal go and seek out an alternative?

Patrick

————————————

The Just Arsenal Show discusses the potential of Mykhaylo Mudryk. This young Ukranian would be a great signing…

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids