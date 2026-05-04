Will Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez be fit to face Arsenal?

Julian Alvarez had been at risk of missing the Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal at the Emirates after picking up a knock in the first leg. The forward was subsequently rested for Atletico Madrid’s weekend league fixture, raising concerns about his availability for the decisive encounter in London.

There had been growing fears that the issue could rule him out of the match, which would have represented a significant advantage for Arsenal. However, Atletico Madrid have been keen to avoid that outcome and have taken encouraging steps regarding his fitness.

Positive update on Alvarez fitness

As reported by Metro Sport, Alvarez has been included in Atletico Madrid’s travelling squad for the trip to London. His inclusion suggests there is a strong possibility that he could feature in the match, even if his condition continues to be assessed ahead of kick-off.

This development is a boost for Atletico, who will be eager to have one of their key attacking players available for such an important fixture. Alvarez’s presence could add an extra dimension to their forward line as they aim to secure a place in the final.

The player himself is also likely to be keen to participate, particularly given the significance of the occasion and his previous experience in the Premier League during his time at Manchester City.

Arsenal focus on decisive clash

Arsenal enter the match in strong form, having secured an emphatic victory in their most recent competitive outing. The Gunners will be determined to maintain that momentum as they prepare for one of the most important games of their season.

Reaching the Champions League final remains a major objective, and they will need to overcome Atletico Madrid either in normal time or via penalties to achieve that goal. The potential involvement of Alvarez adds another layer of challenge to the contest.

With both sides highly motivated, the stage is set for a closely contested encounter, where fine margins could determine which team progresses to the final.